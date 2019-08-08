Gerald speaks up on split with Bea: ‘No one else was the reason’

    • Gerald Anderson has finally broken his silence and set the record straight regarding his relationship with Bea Alonzo.

    On Monday, Anderson said there’s no third party to blame for their separation.

    “Walang ibang tao na naging dahilan ng breakup. Para sa akin, it’s always been our personal issues na, things inside our relationship,” Anderson said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

    When asked if Julia Barretto has been a factor in their split-up, Anderson reiterated: “No one else was the reason.”

    Barretto was his co-actor in the film “Between Maybes.”

    Anderson’s statement came just a few days after Alonzo said there was no formal breakup between them and that the former just started not talking to her.

    Anderson shared that he and Alonzo had numerous fights until it came to the point where it became unhealthy for both of them.

    “Siguro, nangyari, just like in any relationship, we have those moments na we have a fight after fight after fight. We had that one big fight na doon na nailabas lahat ng emotions and feelings,” Anderson said.

    “Doon din ‘yung realization na hindi na siya masyadong healthy and we’re just hurting each other. Umabot sa point na ayawan na talaga. And after that, you have to stay strong and disciplined para umiwas muna sa communication,” he added.

    Anderson and Barretto became a subject of speculation following Alonzo’s cryptic message hinting betrayal in an Instagram post.

    This was after a netizen posted photos of Barretto and Anderson supposedly taken at the birthday party of a fellow actor.

    Barretto has yet to directly address the issue, but her mom Marjorie and sister Dani already defended her from allegations. (K. Aguilar, inq.net)

