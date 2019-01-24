The Girl in the Orange Dress’ review: Hide-and-seek made fun and romantic

The Girl in the Orange Dress has all the kilig feels with Jessy Mendiola’s comeback on the big screen via first ever team up with Jericho Rosales.

‘The Girl in the Orange Dress’ tells the story of Anna Villegas (Jessy), who is captured in a short video as she is being carried into a hotel by celebrity heartthrob Rye Del Rosario (Jericho).

Her face is not shown in the video and the only distinction is her orange dress. She wakes up in the bed with him but does not realize until later on that she would be caught up in a whirlwirl of intrigues in the world of showbiz.

The rabid supporters of Rye, including Anna’s best friend Kakai (Ria Atayde), become so curious and crazy into knowing who the girl in the orange dress is. Clueless about Anna’s identity, Rye can’t get his mind off her and offers to help in escaping the paparazzi. Anna and Rye then set themselves in a fun-filled hide-and-seek with the paparazzi, the scoop-hungry reporters (Cai Cortez, Juan Miguel Severo, Nico Antonio, Via Antonio, Kaladkaren, and Tuesday Vargas), as well as the outside world.

The film depicts the exciting (and sometimes crazy) lives that celebrities go through and how Anna and Rye—despite their feelings—overcome the challenges that fame brings to their relationship.

Writer-director Jay Abello created a very relatable and highly entertaining film that intends to keep a smile on the audiences’ face from start to finish. This romantic comedy entry to the 2018 Metro Manila Film Festival is something a lot of fans could enjoy as it tells a story that is simple yet exciting. The romance between a celebrity and an ordinary girl is superbly written with a tasteful and sensible storyline. Plus, the theme song “We & Us” by Moira dela Torre makes the overall mood charming.

An outstanding cast keeps ‘The Girl in the Orange Dress’ moving. Jericho is believable as a big-time celebrity who is trying to get the best taste of a normal life.

One can really feel that he had fun portraying his character. Jessy, on the other hand, beautifully breathed life unto her character as a conservative, mysterious girl, caught up in an adventurous day after spending a night with a celebrity.

She remains to be beautiful on screen as her role fits her perfectly (most especially when she wears that strikingly orange dress). The supporting best friends, Sheena Halili and Hannah Ledesma, are equally good and relay strong performances.

Special mention goes to Ria in giving a realistic portrayal of a super fan who just looks up to her idol. The paparazzi characters are also funny in their little, special scenes. Also on the table are the celebrity cameos to add up for the film’s comedic love story theme (best one goes to Luis Manzano, Jessy’s real-life boyfriend).

‘The Girl in the Orange Dress’ is definitely a fun hide-and-seek and kilig movie to watch this Christmas with friends and loved ones. One would want to see more of these characters upon leaving the cinema with smiles on their face.(M. Ramos, cinemabravo)

