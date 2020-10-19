Glaiza de Castro to star in 2021 film set in Canada

    • Glaiza de Castro is taking her talents to Canada in 2021!

    According to Lhar Santiago’s report on “24 Oras,” the Kapuso actress has been tapped by the Canadian Film Society to appear in a movie directed by Filbert Wong.

    The film is a joint project of Canadians and Filipinos in Canada and will be shot entirely in the North American country.

    “Ang story nito medyo may related sa illegal business so medyo may pagka Breaking Bad,” Glaiza said.

    She said she has discussed the project with her boyfriend, David Rainey, who has previously visited Canada when he was a teenager.

    “Nung sinabi ko na I might do a project there, sabi niya, ‘O, baka I might visit you.’ Pero hindi pa sigurado. Sana talaga matuloy,” she said.

    Glaiza has been spending the community quarantine in Baler, Aurora.

    She has been releasing various content such as K-pop covers, song collaborations, and a Buwan ng Wika video with David. (MGP, GMA News/ Photo Credit: Glaiza de Castro on Instagram)

