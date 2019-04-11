GMA Artists renew contracts with the Network  

Vicky Morales renews contract with the network

GMA News Pillar Vicky Morales is looking forward to more years as a loyal Kapuso after renewing her contract with GMA Network.

Joining Morales in the signing were GMA Network Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Felipe L. Gozon; President and Chief Operating Officer Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr.; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Felipe S. Yalong; and Senior Vice President for News and Public Affairs Marissa L. Flores.

The 24 Oras anchor proudly shared that in the three decades of being a broadcast journalist, she has always considered GMA Network as her second home.

“Kung tutuusin, itong contract signing, formality lang naman ito,” says Morales. “Kahit walang kontrata, GMA will always be home for me.” She adds that she remains thankful to the GMA Network management for trusting her through the years. “I’m feeling very grateful—siyempre sa mga namumuno ng GMA, sa tiwala nila sa atin. Grateful din [ako] sa mga program ko which I love very much: 24 Oras, Wish Ko Lang, and Good News. And of course grateful [ako] sa mga katrabaho ko. I feel very blessed.”

On the part of GMA Network, Atty. Gozon says he could not be any prouder of the Wish Ko Lang host. “Si Vicky ay tunay na homegrown. Sa simula’t-sapul dito na siya nag-umpisa at isa na siya sa mga pillar ng ating News and Public Affairs group,” he says, adding how Morales continues to lead top-rating programs up to now. “Lahat naman ng programa ni Vicky dito sa atin ay matataas ang rating. Kaya tayo ay talagang nagagalak na nag-renew na naman si Vicky,” he ends.

Andre Paras and Joyce Ching sign anew with Artist Center

Kapuso TV host and actor Andre Paras and Kapuso actress Joyce Ching remain loyal Kapuso after recently renewing their exclusive contracts with GMA Artist Center.

Andre is grateful that GMA continues to trust and challenge him as an artist, “Sobrang saya ko sa lahat ng ibinibigay ng GMA. I’m very happy that they are exploring the other talents that I may have, in hosting, comedy and acting. Sobrang thankful ako kasi the Network really trusts me and of course, I trust them with my career. I’ll do everything to continue making people happy. That’s something I’m always proud to be doing.”

The Kapuso heartthrob is a mainstay of the comedy-musical variety program ‘Sunday PinaSaya’ where he showcases his comedy wit. This year, he will also be part of the second season of the top-rating singing competition ‘The Clash’ as backstage host alongside Joyce Pring.

Meanwhile, Joyce Ching also affirmed her loyalty with her home network for 14 years. She feels blessed and happy to renew her ties with GMA, “Masaya ang stay ko with GMA kasi ang dami kong natututunan in terms of sa mga roles na ibinibigay nila sa akin at hindi talaga nila ako pinapabayaan ever since kaya sobrang thankful and grateful talaga ako sa GMA Network for giving me the chance to explore my talents.” she shared.

Currently, Joyce plays the role of Astrid Chua in the Afternoon Prime series Dragon Lady.

GMA Entertainment Group Senior Vice President Lilybeth G. Rasonable is grateful that Andre and Joyce are continuing their journey as Kapuso stars.

“We’re very happy that they decided to renew with GMA Network and GMA Artist Center. We appreciate their loyalty and we also remain loyal to them. Si Joyce, napakagaling umarte. Si Andre naman, he’s developing into a very good host, a comedian and also a dramatic actor. Pareho nating patuloy na iho-hone ang kanilang talents”

Present during the contract signings were Senior Vice President for Entertainment Group Lilybeth G. Rasonable, Senior Assistant Vice President for Alternative Productions Gigi Santiago-Lara, and GMA Artist Center Senior Talent Manager Vic del Rosario.

Arnold Clavio inks exclusive contract anew

GMA News Pillar Arnold Clavio has reaffirmed his loyalty as a Kapuso, recently renewing his exclusive contract with GMA Network.

Present during the signing were GMA Network Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Felipe L. Gozon; President and Chief Operating Officer, Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr.; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Felipe S. Yalong; and Senior Vice President for News and Public Affairs Marissa L. Flores.

An award-winning broadcast journalist for more than 30 years already, Clavio considers the Kapuso Network as his home which has allowed him to be of ‘Serbsyong Totoo’ to Filipinos throughout the years.

“Nakakataba ng puso,” Clavio says of the contract signing. “Actually, di ko na kailangan ng contract. Dito ako nagsimula, dito na ako lumago. Napakapalad ko na maging bahagi ng Kapuso Network.” He adds that he is really proud to be a Kapuso. “Wala ako talagang masabi. Lagi akong nagmamalaki kapag may kausap akong estudyante: dito, ‘di mo nararamdaman yung boss. Ito na ang tinuring ko na [tahanan]…dito ako nakatira. Tinuturing ko na silang kasama sa buhay. Hindi ako mapupunta rito talaga kung wala sa pamunuan, sa tiwalang pinagkaloob [nila]. Kaya talagang malaking malaki ang pasasalamat [ko sa kanila].”

He also thanked Igan’s supporters. “Maraming salamat sa mga manunuod sa patuloy nilang pagtangkilik sa ating mga [news] pillar at sa mga pillar din sa patuloy nilang pagtangkilik sa ating lahat.”

Clavio is one of the pioneering hosts of the country’s longest-running morning show Unang Hirit. He also co-anchors GMA’s late night newscast Saksi and hosts the public affairs program Alisto. On GMA News TV, Clavio hosts the talk show Tonight with Arnold Clavio. (www.gmapinoytv.com)

