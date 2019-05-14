GMA Network sustains ratings lead in Urban Luzon; Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho remains no. 1 nationwide

For the month of April, GMA Network maintained its TV ratings lead in Urban Luzon, which accounts for 72 percent of all urban TV viewers in the country.

According to the latest data from the industry’s widely-trusted ratings service provider Nielsen TV Audience Measurement, GMA posted 36.6 percent average total day people audience share in the said viewer-rich area, outscoring ABS-CBN’s 31.1 percent in April (with April 21 to 30 based on overnight data).

Per day part, the Kapuso Network got 30.5 percent people audience share in the morning block, winning against rival network’s 26.8 percent.

GMA was also up in the afternoon block with 36.4 percent people audience share, as against the 31.4 percent of ABS-CBN.

The Network further took the lead in the evening block with 39.3 percent versus competition’s 32.7 percent.

Kapuso shows likewise ruled the list of top-rating programs in Urban Luzon for April. The well-loved magazine show Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho (KMJS), which was awarded anew at the prestigious 2019 New York Festivals, firmly held the number one spot. It also continued to be the most watched program nationwide.

KMJS was followed by Sahaya, Magpakailanman, Daddy’s Gurl, Kara Mia, Pepito Manaloto, 24 Oras, and TODA One I Love.

Recently-launched romantic comedy series Love You Two immediately made it to the list followed by Studio 7, Kapuso Movie Night, Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko, Eat Bulaga, The Crown Princess, Bubble Gang, My Golden Life, The Boobay and Tekla Show, and Imbestigador.

Similarly, the Kapuso channel maintained its dominance in Mega Manila, which accounts for 60 percent of all urban viewers in the country.

Based on official data from April 1 to 20, GMA registered a winning average total day people audience share of 39 percent as against ABS-CBN’s 28 percent. In Mega Manila’s list of top-rating programs, 23 out of the top 30 shows were from GMA.

Nielsen data is gathered through a greater number of sampled homes nationwide in comparison to Kantar Media. With approximately 900 more homes surveyed in Total Urban and Rural Philippines compared to Kantar, Nielsen data is statistically considered more representative of the total TV population.

Nielsen TV Audience Measurement’s client pool covers a total of 32 clients/subscribers consisting of 6 local TV networks including ABS-CBN, TV5, Aksyon TV and CNN Philippines, among others; 3 regional clients; 2 blocktimers; and 21 agencies (17 media agencies, 3 consulting agencies, and 1 digital agency).

