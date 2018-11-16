GMA’s new Soap ‘Cain at Abel’

    • Dingdong Dantes and Dennis Trillo have worked together before in “Twin Hearts” (2003), “Etheria” (2005) and “Endless Love” (2010). In all these shows, it’s Dingdong who played the bigger role. But now, they’re together again after five years in “Cain at Abel” and they both play the title roles. The show was launched in a grand press con at Prime Hotel last Tuesday night.

    “I’m happy to be working with Dennis again,” says Dingdong. “I know matagal na ang konsepto ng project na ito sa GMA and other actors were considered to play the lead roles. But I think hinihintay talaga ang tamang panahon para kami ni Dennis ang gumanap na Cain at Abel.”

    “Pareho kaming excited to work together again,” says Dennis. “It’s an honor for me to be working with the ‘Kapuso Primetime King.’ Ang saya ko lang na nagkaroon ako ng ganitong project na hindi lang drama kundi may action din.”

    For starters, they both agreed to do their own stunts. Dennis is shown jumping from a bridge into a murky river down below, while Dingdong is seen in an action scene chasing someone and jumping from a rooftop into the ground below. “Ayaw naming dayain ang mga eksena ng aksiyon,” says Dennis. “Kaya kami mismo ang gumawa nito.”

    “Cain and Abel” has two top directors, Mark Reyes and Don Michael Perez. Both of them are amazed at the great chemistry of Dingdong and Dennis on screen. “They both give electrifying performances in their dramatic scenes,” says Direk Mark. “Pareho silang napakahusay at very intense sa acting na pinakikita nila sa bawat eksena.”

    “And they’re both very dedicated in their determination na mapaganda talaga ang show kaya wala silang takot sa action scenes,” says Direk Don. “Marami silang pahahangain dito.”

    Dingdong adds that the timing is just perfect for him and Dennis to do “Cain at Abel” at this time. “Pareho kami ni Dennis na nasa GMA for almost 20 years na. We’ve known each other that long at na-develop ang friendship namin through the years. Ang dami na naming experiences kung saan nabuo yung pagkakaibigan namin even off cam.

    And now that we’re playing brothers, we need that certain level of being really comfortable with each other and I think na-achieve naman natin yun para rito sa ‘Cain at Abel.’”(Malaya)

