‘The Good Son,’ ‘Seven Sundays’ honored at 40th Catholic Mass Media Awards

  • joelcastro.com
  • November 16, 2018
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 21

    • “The Good Son,” a powerful drama that tackled a range of issues from infidelity to mental illness was honored at the 40th Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA) held Wednesday night.
    It was recognized as the Best Drama Series (tied with GMA-7’s “Wagas”) alongside other ABS-CBN shows such as “ASAP” and “I Can See Your Voice” –both named Best Entertainment Program.
    Star Cinema’s “Seven Sundays,” which starred Aga Muhlach, Dingdong Dantes, Cristine Reyes, and Enrique Gil, was honored as the Student Choice’s Best Film.
    Below is the list of ABS-CBN shows which won awards:
    Best Film (Student’s Choice): Seven Sundays
    Best Entertainment Program: ASAP, I Can See Your Voice
    Best TV Special: DZMM’s Sa Landas ni Jesus: Maglakbay, Magnilay
    Best Drama Series: The Good Son (Tied with GMA-7’s Wagas)
    Best Public Service Program: Mission Possible
    Best Music Video: “Ito ang Aming Pangarap” by KZ Tandingan, Bugoy Drilon, Ebe Dancel, and Gloc 9 (Star Music)
    Best Secular Album: Regine Velasquez’s R3.0 (Viva Records)
    Best Secular Song: “Tagpuan” by Moira dela Torre (Star Music)
    Best Inspirational Song: “Di Ka Pababayaan” by Ogie Alcasid with the Philharmonic Orchestra (Star Music) (Tied with “Bago Matulog” by IdeasXMachina)
    Best News Program: DZMM’s On the Spot
    Best Drama Program: MOR 101.9’s Dear MOR
    Best Radio Ad – Public Service: MOR 101.9’s MOR Nanay Kakilala
    Hall of Fame Awards
    Best News Commentary: DZMM’s Failon Ngayon (2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2017)

    Share

    Previous Story

    PNP chief raises concern over portrayal of police corruption in ‘Ang Probinsyano’

    Next Story

    GMA’s new Soap ‘Cain at Abel’

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 16 November 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      ICBC Announcement Increases Access to Physiotherapy in BC

      The provincial government and ICBC have announced new regulations for the treatment of people injured in motor vehicle accidents. These changes create a care-based car insurance system in B.C. that will provide increased care. New regulations, coming into effect April 1 2019, will increase ICBC accident benefits for anyone ...

    • 16 November 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      ‘Game of Thrones’ finale in April 2019

      LOS ANGELES — HBO’s hit Emmy-winning drama “Game of Thrones” will debut its eighth and final season starting in April, the network announced in a trailer released online on Tuesday. The video featured footage from previous seasons of the costly battles that preceded the coming showdown for control of ...

    • 16 November 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      Alex was made to believe she’d end up with Piolo in last soap

      ALESSANDRA De Rossi wrote the story of her new movie, “Through Night & Day,” where she’s also the lead star and a co-producer along with Viva Films. The film was partly shot in Iceland and she says she nearly gave up shooting there because it’s so cold. “Malamig din ...

    • 16 November 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      GMA’s new Soap ‘Cain at Abel’

      Dingdong Dantes and Dennis Trillo have worked together before in “Twin Hearts” (2003), “Etheria” (2005) and “Endless Love” (2010). In all these shows, it’s Dingdong who played the bigger role. But now, they’re together again after five years in “Cain at Abel” and they both play the title roles. ...

    • 16 November 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      ‘The Good Son,’ ‘Seven Sundays’ honored at 40th Catholic Mass Media Awards

      “The Good Son,” a powerful drama that tackled a range of issues from infidelity to mental illness was honored at the 40th Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA) held Wednesday night. It was recognized as the Best Drama Series (tied with GMA-7’s “Wagas”) alongside other ABS-CBN shows such as “ASAP” ...

    %d bloggers like this: