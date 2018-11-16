‘The Good Son,’ ‘Seven Sundays’ honored at 40th Catholic Mass Media Awards

“The Good Son,” a powerful drama that tackled a range of issues from infidelity to mental illness was honored at the 40th Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA) held Wednesday night.

It was recognized as the Best Drama Series (tied with GMA-7’s “Wagas”) alongside other ABS-CBN shows such as “ASAP” and “I Can See Your Voice” –both named Best Entertainment Program.

Star Cinema’s “Seven Sundays,” which starred Aga Muhlach, Dingdong Dantes, Cristine Reyes, and Enrique Gil, was honored as the Student Choice’s Best Film.

Below is the list of ABS-CBN shows which won awards:

Best Film (Student’s Choice): Seven Sundays

Best Entertainment Program: ASAP, I Can See Your Voice

Best TV Special: DZMM’s Sa Landas ni Jesus: Maglakbay, Magnilay

Best Drama Series: The Good Son (Tied with GMA-7’s Wagas)

Best Public Service Program: Mission Possible

Best Music Video: “Ito ang Aming Pangarap” by KZ Tandingan, Bugoy Drilon, Ebe Dancel, and Gloc 9 (Star Music)

Best Secular Album: Regine Velasquez’s R3.0 (Viva Records)

Best Secular Song: “Tagpuan” by Moira dela Torre (Star Music)

Best Inspirational Song: “Di Ka Pababayaan” by Ogie Alcasid with the Philharmonic Orchestra (Star Music) (Tied with “Bago Matulog” by IdeasXMachina)

Best News Program: DZMM’s On the Spot

Best Drama Program: MOR 101.9’s Dear MOR

Best Radio Ad – Public Service: MOR 101.9’s MOR Nanay Kakilala

Hall of Fame Awards

Best News Commentary: DZMM’s Failon Ngayon (2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2017)

Like this: Like Loading...