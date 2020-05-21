Healing Hearts’: A daily dose of inspiration

GMA Artist Center’s initiative called “#HealingHearts – Songs and Messages of Hope from your Kapuso to the World” has paved the way to bring hope and joy among Kapuso fans as we continue to face the lethal threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since its launch in March, it has garnered positive feedback and rave reviews from viewers and netizens as they sing along with the artists in the comforts of their homes.

It started out as a mini-concert series featuring the singers of GMA Artist Center but it has grown to include everyone else from Artist Center: actors, hosts, comedians – all of them with the desire to entertain and help fellow Filipinos.

It’s also a fundraiser to help aid the needs of frontliners in the country. This gesture has touched the lives of these stars’ avid supporters who turn to every “Healing Hearts” session for their daily dose of inspiration. In a way, this binds them together despite the limitations brought by the lockdown.

For Ruru Madrid, participating in this project has brought him closer to his fans. “Because of our world’s current situation, I know that everyone is going through a tough time. Therefore, as a public figure, my purpose is to put smiles on their faces. Through inspiring songs, I do my best to help them forget the negativity for a while and I believe in my own little way, I’ve done my part to extend help to others,” he says.

Actor EA Guzman, on the other hand, treats this as giving tribute to the frontliners: “We are united as one para makapagpasalamat at bigyan ng saludo yung modern-day heroes natin at makapagbigay din ng advice and entertain ang mga Kapuso natin na nasa bahay lang.”

Singer Hannah Precillas echoes the sentiments of those who feel weary. “I know that all of us want the world to heal and for this pandemic — that has claimed a lot of lives — to be over,” she shares.

For “Prima Donnas” star Elijah Alejo, she takes this as an opportunity to help out and be part of something good. She says, “I was able to share a way how my fans can donate to help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The Clash” alumnus Garrett Bolden is grateful to make people smile through his music. “Since the outbreak began, we were all required to stay home,” he remembers. “One way of reaching out to our fans and to our supporters is through social media. I wanted to inspire others to pray and be strong during this tough time and I’m glad that I have made some of my fans smile and we prayed together for the people who are affected by the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, “StarStruck 7’s” Athena Madrid shares how this experience also gave her a sense of fulfillment. “Personally, it feels really touching to be part of Healing Hearts because it did not only make my connection to my supporters stronger, but more importantly, it gave me the opportunity to help those affected by this outbreak. By this simple gesture, I was able to help and make people happy.”

Teen singer Princess Aguilar found every session as a platform to express herself. “I was given a chance to show them my true self. It feels like a barrier had been taken down between me and my fans.”

Finally, performer Matt Lozano treats “Healing Hearts” as a form of entertainment not just for the viewers but for himself, as well. “The current situation we’re in can be stressful, so I am glad that I was able to not just perform for the viewers but also have fun bonding with them.” (gma news/Malaya )

