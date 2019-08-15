“Hello, Love, Goodbye” Filipino movie crosses 500 million pesos at the box office

Actors celebrated the achievement online, creating a hashtag that then went viral

Love and career are two of the important things that most people consider in making major decisions in their lives. Most generations were asked which they prioritize and often their answers vary—but what does the younger generation get to say about this topic?

This is the dilemma that the characters of Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards are facing in the Star Cinema film “Hello, Love Goodbye”, written by Carmi Raymundo and under the direction of the multi-awarded and blockbuster director Cathy Garcia-Molina.

Joy (Kathryn) and Ethan (Alden) are two overseas Filipinos in Hong Kong with different goals in life. Joy is a domestic helper who is determined to do everything to have a better life, compared to the life she had as a child. While Ethan is a bartender who is building a permanent life in Hong Kong but has always been afraid of commitments.

In the process of getting to know each other, Joy and Ethan also discover new things about themselves, which could possibly affect the plans they have with their respective lives.

“Hello, Love, Goodbye” marks the first time that two of the prime stars today from Philippines’ media giants, ABS-CBN and GMA, are working on one project that tackles the lives of the overseas Filipinos.

“I appreciate the OFW more after seeing how hard their life is,” Kathryn said about portraying the life of an overseas Filipino. “In Hong Kong, they live a fast-phased life because they need to save. This movie opened me to different things and experiences that I can say made me whole. I salute the OFWs.”

On the other hand, Alden shared a bit what the audiences will expect in watching the film. “With this movie, the audience will see the struggles and the good side of being an OFW. Also, they will see how they evolved from the usual OFW whose only concern is the welfare of their family into someone who also thinks of their self,” he said.

Also part of the film are Maymay Entrata, Jameson Blake, Joross Gamboa, Kakai Bautista, Lovely Abella, and Jeffrey Tam.

According to reports, the film is said to be the highest grossing Pinoy film of 2019.

Fans of the movie praised the actor for his role and congratulated him on the success of the film.

Tweet @itsmejollyjoe posted: “Emoji speaks how grateful you are @aldenrichards02. You deserve all the praises together with @bernardokath and HLG team. We know you are even more motivated and inspired on your acting craft. You are a great actor Alden. #HelloMondayHoliday #HelloThankYou500M #AldenRichards.”

@cobol_codasyl tweeted: “Congratulations, Alden!…. More importantly, God’s got you. #HelloLoveGoodbye #HelloThankYou500M.”

And tweep @jm_geee posted: Congrats, love! Much happiness, it’s overflowing!…. Phenomenal Box Office Star! So proud!!!! #HelloLove500M .”

