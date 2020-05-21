‘Hello, NBI?’ Angel Locsin exposes Twitter account offering P200M to kill her, other ABS-CBN stars

  • May 21, 2020
    • Angel Locsin did not let pass a death threat targeting her and fellow Kapamilya stars on Wednesday, as she exposed the Twitter account and sought the attention of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

    Locsin, 35, posted a screenshot of the threat on her Instagram page, with the caption: “Hello, NBI? Beke nemen po…”

    The Twitter account, which was created in May 2020 and had 1 follower as of writing, contained only tweets pertaining to ABS-CBN and its offer of P200 million to kill the network’s artists and blow up its compound.

    Personalities the account mentioned were Locsin, Kathryn Bernardo, Kim Chiu, Coco Martin, as well as ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak.

    Locsin, Bernardo, Chiu, and Martin are among the celebrities who joined the #LabanKapamilya campaign, an online protest against the government closure of ABS-CBN.

    The account also accused Locsin of being part of the New People’s Army (NPA).

    “Baka pwedeng makahingi naman ng pang ayuda kuya,” Locsin wrote with a laughing emoji, referring to the account’s reward money offer.

    “Wag nyong imessage,” she then told her followers, “Natawaloka lang ako!” (abs-cbn )

