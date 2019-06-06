Hollywood Review: Aladdin (PG)

  • joelcastro.com
  • June 6, 2019
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 71

    • Wishful Thinking!
    When you wish upon a Star. Say that phrase and people the world over know it’s the theme for all things Walt Disney. Again the Gods seem to be semi in on Disney and audiences alike as the mouse that could triumphs with Disney’s Aladdin. Fit tor all ages this imaginative treat is now captivating filmgoers at Cineplex Cinemas and Landmark Theatres across B.C.
    Things never cease to amaze be. Edgy British Director Guy Ritchie (Two Guns and a Smoking Barrel) comes of age as the man who not only helms but also co-write the screenplay for this mythical adventure. Even more impressive is the casting as two little known actors ignite the passion In This two-hour extravaganza.
    Imaginative sets and a dreamy Arabian setting fleshes out this tale of a two-bit ghetto dwelling petty crook who roams the bazaars in search of fleecing the unsuspected of their not so hidden treasures. Perfect casting sees Egyptian Born but Ontario raised mostly television actor Mena Massoud serve up just right balance between likeable thief, honorable rogue and potentially lady’s man to the naive but possibly willing Jasmine. Deep secrets cloud their relationship as Naomi Scott (Power Rangers) leads a hidden life. Perhaps a princess in Waiting this gal becomes embroiled in palace intrigue.
    News of a secret all powerful lamp puts everyone in a collision course with the fate of the kingdom left hanging in the balance. Top draw Will Smith (Independence Days) is happy go lucky as a giant in blue wise-cracking genie. Imaginative special effects and a sense of adventure a la The Goonies and Raiders of The Lost Ark. are Disney’s Aladdin a lively treat.

    Share

    Previous Story

    GMA wins 3 Golds and 7 Silvers at int’l TV, video fest

    Next Story

    PBA fines, suspends Phoenix’s Calvin Abueva indefinitely

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 06 June 2019
      1 day ago No comment

      PBA fines, suspends Phoenix’s Calvin Abueva indefinitely

      The PBA on Tuesday suspended Phoenix forward Calvin Abueva indefinitely for his actions in the Fuel Masters’ last two games in the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup. Abueva was also fined P50,000 for clotheslining TNT import Terrence Jones with a clothesline on Sunday and another P20,000 for “engaging in a verbal ...

    • 06 June 2019
      1 day ago No comment

      Hollywood Review: Aladdin (PG)

      Wishful Thinking! When you wish upon a Star. Say that phrase and people the world over know it’s the theme for all things Walt Disney. Again the Gods seem to be semi in on Disney and audiences alike as the mouse that could triumphs with Disney’s Aladdin. Fit tor ...

    • 06 June 2019
      1 day ago No comment

      GMA wins 3 Golds and 7 Silvers at int’l TV, video fest

      GMA Network, the most internationally-awarded broadcast network in the Philippines, continues its winning streak this year as it earns for the country 10 medals and 6 certificates at the 2019 U.S. International Film & Video Festival—including three gold medals and two “Best of Festival” nominations. Leading the roster of ...

    • 06 June 2019
      1 day ago No comment

      Is JoshLia over?

      Did Julia Barretto just confirm her rumored breakup with Joshua Garcia? This was the question among fans of “JoshLia” after Barretto appeared to hint at having ended her relationship with Garcia, as she answered questions in the latest vlog of fellow actress Erich Gonzales, her best friend. The format ...

    • 06 June 2019
      1 day ago No comment

      Maine, Arjo spotted together in Singapore

      Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde appeared to enjoy time out from work, as they recently toured a theme park in Singapore, photos circulating online show. The rumored couple, who confirmed seeing each other in February, were photographed by fans while going around Universal Studios in matching white shirts. Photos ...

    %d bloggers like this: