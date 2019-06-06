Hollywood Review: Aladdin (PG)

Wishful Thinking!

When you wish upon a Star. Say that phrase and people the world over know it’s the theme for all things Walt Disney. Again the Gods seem to be semi in on Disney and audiences alike as the mouse that could triumphs with Disney’s Aladdin. Fit tor all ages this imaginative treat is now captivating filmgoers at Cineplex Cinemas and Landmark Theatres across B.C.

Things never cease to amaze be. Edgy British Director Guy Ritchie (Two Guns and a Smoking Barrel) comes of age as the man who not only helms but also co-write the screenplay for this mythical adventure. Even more impressive is the casting as two little known actors ignite the passion In This two-hour extravaganza.

Imaginative sets and a dreamy Arabian setting fleshes out this tale of a two-bit ghetto dwelling petty crook who roams the bazaars in search of fleecing the unsuspected of their not so hidden treasures. Perfect casting sees Egyptian Born but Ontario raised mostly television actor Mena Massoud serve up just right balance between likeable thief, honorable rogue and potentially lady’s man to the naive but possibly willing Jasmine. Deep secrets cloud their relationship as Naomi Scott (Power Rangers) leads a hidden life. Perhaps a princess in Waiting this gal becomes embroiled in palace intrigue.

News of a secret all powerful lamp puts everyone in a collision course with the fate of the kingdom left hanging in the balance. Top draw Will Smith (Independence Days) is happy go lucky as a giant in blue wise-cracking genie. Imaginative special effects and a sense of adventure a la The Goonies and Raiders of The Lost Ark. are Disney’s Aladdin a lively treat.

