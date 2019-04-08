Hollywood star Darren Criss in Manila

  • joelcastro.com
  • April 8, 2019
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 42

    • Hollywood actor Darren Criss is currently in Manila, going by photos circulating on social media.

    The Filipino-American star, who grew to popularity for his role in the TV musical “Glee,” was photographed with his companions at a hotel in Taguig.

    Fashion designer Francis Libiran, who was behind the barong Criss wore during his February wedding reception, shared the photos on Instagram.

    “What an awesome way to open the month of April!” Libiran wrote, tagging Criss and his companions. “So glad to spend some quality time with you on your first night in Manila!”

    It was not immediately clear whether Criss’ Manila visit included a professional engagement.(abs-cbn)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Why it’s hard to stop people from viewing, spreading video scandals

    Next Story

    Officially a Kapuso: Derek Ramsay signs up with GMA Network

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 08 April 2019
      10 hours ago No comment

      Scarlet Snow ‘lands a punch’ on Floyd Mayweather Jr.

      He’s famous for being one of the greatest boxers in history, a genius fighter who’s nigh impossible to hit. But even Floyd Mayweather Jr., as fans found this Tuesday, was not able to dodge the charm of the ever-adorable Scarlet Snow, the daughter of celebrity doctors Vicki Belo and ...

    • 08 April 2019
      10 hours ago No comment

      Officially a Kapuso: Derek Ramsay signs up with GMA Network

      Multitalented and sought-after actor Derek Ramsay is now a certified Kapuso as he inks an exclusive contract with GMA Network today, April 3. Present during the signing were GMA Network Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Atty. Felipe L. Gozon; President and Chief Operating Officer Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr.; Executive ...

    • 08 April 2019
      10 hours ago No comment

      Hollywood star Darren Criss in Manila

      Hollywood actor Darren Criss is currently in Manila, going by photos circulating on social media. The Filipino-American star, who grew to popularity for his role in the TV musical “Glee,” was photographed with his companions at a hotel in Taguig. Fashion designer Francis Libiran, who was behind the barong ...

    • Luisa-Andallo-Jim-Paredes-video-scandals-2019
      04 April 2019
      4 days ago No comment

      Why it’s hard to stop people from viewing, spreading video scandals

      A lewd video of a girl believed to be a young actress or her dead ringer made rounds on social media over the weekend. The original clip had since been deleted but many Filipinos were able to spread copies of it. Some Filipinos opposed the spread of the video ...

    • 22 March 2019
      3 weeks ago No comment

      Angel still queen as ‘General’s Daughter’ of primetime; As ‘Kadenang Ginto’ smashes own record thrice in one week

      “The General’s Daughter” remained the far-and-away No. 1 program in its time slot despite a new rival, cementing the status of lead star Angel Locsin as the current queen of primetime. The Dreamscape production scored a nationwide rating of 34% on March 18. That’s more than double the viewership ...

    %d bloggers like this: