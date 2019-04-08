Hollywood star Darren Criss in Manila

Hollywood actor Darren Criss is currently in Manila, going by photos circulating on social media.

The Filipino-American star, who grew to popularity for his role in the TV musical “Glee,” was photographed with his companions at a hotel in Taguig.

Fashion designer Francis Libiran, who was behind the barong Criss wore during his February wedding reception, shared the photos on Instagram.

“What an awesome way to open the month of April!” Libiran wrote, tagging Criss and his companions. “So glad to spend some quality time with you on your first night in Manila!”

It was not immediately clear whether Criss’ Manila visit included a professional engagement.(abs-cbn)

