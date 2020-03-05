The Invisible Man (PG) ****

  • joelcastro.com
  • March 5, 2020
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 64

    • SeeIng is believing. Maybe yes, maybe no. That’s the dilemma facing a mixed up/messed up woman in The Invisible Man. How fitting it is for the king of horror and suspense, Universal Studios, to unleash this trendy new version of their timeless classic now truly enthralling audiences at Cineplex Cinemas and Landmark Theatres across B.C. Rare is it that a low budget film with a largely unknown cast can deliver the goods. Look for this danger-driven romp to be perhaps the sleeper hit of the year and in the Get Out vein.

    Now you see him, now you don’t . That’s what damsel in distress Cecilia Kass alleges when her estranged lover, Adrian Griffin, apparently can’t leave her alone – in a not so nice way. Victims of unwanted attention and more ominous behavior will undoubtedly be able to relate to the plight of Elisabeth Moss who runs the full gamut of emotions as her life is turned truly upside down by the machinations of a high tech control freak played with intensity by Oliver Jackson-Cohen. Those cries for help go unnoticed as drip by drip her sanity is put to the ultimate test.

    Suspense movies for success need surprises and abundant tension. Australian Director Leigh Whannell who learned his craft exceedingly well by appearing in Aquaman and the Saw franchise also wrote this story and he exceeds all expectations. Under your skin fright blossoms as a woman is doubted by one and all and must come to terms with what appears to be in her mind/eyes a mysterious invisible intruder.

    Superb on all levels with an outstanding cast look for The Invisible Man to be one of the most successful movies of the year. With an original story that’s unique, fresh and fun this is one film that proves you don’t need a bunch of overpaid actors and overstuffed special effects, stunts and car chases to draw the crowds in. This movie will do just that. Sleep tight.(Robert Waldman)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Movie Review:Ford v Ferrari

    Next Story

    What Manny Pacquiao wants to tell Sarah G, Matteo

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 05 March 2020
      24 hours ago No comment

      WHO:World now in ‘uncharted territory’ with COVID-19

      As the novel coronavirus continues to spread and claim lives, the World Health Organization has a dire warning. “We are in uncharted territory,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on March 2. “We have never before seen a respiratory pathogen that is capable of community transmission, but which can ...

    • 05 March 2020
      24 hours ago No comment

      Statement on Fraud Prevention Month

      Ottawa—The Honourable Marco E.L. Mendicino, P.C., M.P., Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, issued the following statement: “Every year, millions of people apply to visit or immigrate to Canada to enjoy the many opportunities that our country has to offer. “The vast majority of these applicants are genuine and ...

    • 05 March 2020
      24 hours ago No comment

      Prime Minister creates committee on COVID-19

      The Government of Canada’s top priority is the wellbeing and safety of all Canadians. With the COVID-19 outbreak evolving rapidly internationally, we need to continue working closely with local, provincial, territorial, and international partners to reduce potential risks to Canadians and our economy. While Canada has not experienced the ...

    • 05 March 2020
      1 day ago No comment

      Pacquiao-Garcia fight looms

      Six months after ending previously unbeaten Keith Thurman’s victory streak, Filipino ring icon Manny Pacquiao could have, likewise, ended shopping for an opponent that started since then. This looked to have developed when after scoring his first career victory as a welterweight Saturday night (Sunday in Manila), Mikey Garcia ...

    • 05 March 2020
      1 day ago No comment

      What Manny Pacquiao wants to tell Sarah G, Matteo

      Those angered by the overprotectiveness of Sarah Geronimo’s mother, Divine Geronimo, are not without reason. But that does not mean that the pop star should echo this “hate” towards her mom, according to Sen. Manny Pacquiao, as he was asked about the hot topic in a radio interview this ...

    %d bloggers like this: