The Invisible Man (PG) ****

SeeIng is believing. Maybe yes, maybe no. That’s the dilemma facing a mixed up/messed up woman in The Invisible Man. How fitting it is for the king of horror and suspense, Universal Studios, to unleash this trendy new version of their timeless classic now truly enthralling audiences at Cineplex Cinemas and Landmark Theatres across B.C. Rare is it that a low budget film with a largely unknown cast can deliver the goods. Look for this danger-driven romp to be perhaps the sleeper hit of the year and in the Get Out vein.

Now you see him, now you don’t . That’s what damsel in distress Cecilia Kass alleges when her estranged lover, Adrian Griffin, apparently can’t leave her alone – in a not so nice way. Victims of unwanted attention and more ominous behavior will undoubtedly be able to relate to the plight of Elisabeth Moss who runs the full gamut of emotions as her life is turned truly upside down by the machinations of a high tech control freak played with intensity by Oliver Jackson-Cohen. Those cries for help go unnoticed as drip by drip her sanity is put to the ultimate test.

Suspense movies for success need surprises and abundant tension. Australian Director Leigh Whannell who learned his craft exceedingly well by appearing in Aquaman and the Saw franchise also wrote this story and he exceeds all expectations. Under your skin fright blossoms as a woman is doubted by one and all and must come to terms with what appears to be in her mind/eyes a mysterious invisible intruder.

Superb on all levels with an outstanding cast look for The Invisible Man to be one of the most successful movies of the year. With an original story that’s unique, fresh and fun this is one film that proves you don’t need a bunch of overpaid actors and overstuffed special effects, stunts and car chases to draw the crowds in. This movie will do just that. Sleep tight.(Robert Waldman)

