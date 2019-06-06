Is JoshLia over?

Did Julia Barretto just confirm her rumored breakup with Joshua Garcia?

This was the question among fans of “JoshLia” after Barretto appeared to hint at having ended her relationship with Garcia, as she answered questions in the latest vlog of fellow actress Erich Gonzales, her best friend.

The format of the episode had Barretto responding with true or false to statements, and then expounding.

When asked whether she is “in love right now,” Barretto appeared to be taken aback. Pausing to gather her thoughts, she went with “true.”

However, she explained: “I am very much in love with the peace I have gained just recently. It’s not with anybody… Sorry, I’m not trying to say I’m not in love with anybody. I’m just in love with the peace that I gained.”

Without mentioning specific names, Barretto shared that the process involved letting go of certain people to prioritize her well-being.

“Minsan may mga nakakasama ka na hindi mo na alam na iyon pala ‘yung nag-di-disturb ng inner peace mo. There are some toxic people na you still entertain in the hopes na, sana hindi siya ‘yung nag-di-disturb ng peace ng peace mo.

“Sometimes you have to come face-to-face with reality and with the fact na there are some people who really disturb that peace. It takes a lot courage and strength to acknowledge that fact.

Sometimes you have to choose ‘yung pangmatagalan, your own good, ‘yung nakakabuti sa soul mo,” she said.

Pointing out that feeding her soul can manifest positively in her behavior, Barretto admitted there came a time when the “toxic” presence in her life affected how she would treat others, too.

“Naranasan ko ‘yung ang bigat-bigat na ng na sa loob ko na parang feeling ko ang sama ko na sa ibang tao. Nag-re-reflect. They don’t understand what’s happening to you. Ako naman, alam ko naman kung ano’ng nangyayari, but I don’t want to come face-to face with the truth,” she said.

Barretto went on about finally finding peace, specifically mentioning different people in her life, with the exception of Garcia, comments on the video noted. To long-time JoshLia fans, the exclusion of Garcia was a stark contrast to the couple’s vocal admiration of each other, as well as their openly affectionate behavior which at one point made headlines.

“Now, I have peace,” the actress said. “It’s been good at work, it’s been good with my friendships with other people, and my relationship with my family. Sila ang unang-unang makakapagsabi if you’re being yourself. For a while kasi, hindi na ako myself. So now, I’m in love with the person that I am, that I found.”

Throughout the 25-minute video, Barretto did not once mention Garcia, even as the topic of marriage, trust, and heartbreak came up.

Barretto had a spirited response to being called a “heartbreaker,” saying, with emphasis, that that is not the case, contrary to what she acknowledged as a wide misconception.

Barretto was also candid in admitting having “trust issues,” without citing specific instances. It was, however, an aspect of her relationship with Garcia they admitted fixing in April 2018, amid a controversy involving a viral image showing the actor privately messaging another woman.

“I try, pero may crack na siya, e. No matter how much you fight for things to be the same again… Minsan makakalimutan mo for a while. Everyday siyang battle sa heart mo, sa totoo lang, when you’ve been betrayed. Ikaw ang ubos talaga diyan,” Barretto said.

On whether she can manage being friends with an ex-boyfriend, the “Between Maybes” star answered in the affirmative, because “I don’t like carrying anger, bitterness, or some angst towards somebody na minahal ko, na pinasaya din naman ako, na inalagaan ako, at inalagaan ko rin, at minahal ko rin.” (abs-cbn)

