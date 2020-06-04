Jam-packed June

  • admin
  • June 4, 2020
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 54

    • THIS month, iWant is coming up with even more new titles to keep you company or join your at-home celebrations for Independence Day, LGBT Pride Month, or Father’s Day.

    Here are some of the movies and series iWant is bringing to you this June:

    “Beauty Queens” starring Gloria Diaz, Maxine Medina, and Winwyn Marquez
    Seizing the spotlight on iWant this month is Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz, who plays the matriarch of a family of pageant winners in the original series “Beauty Queens.” Directed by Joel Lamangan, the series uses the backdrop of pageantry to dig up a family’s longkept secret and wounds. The series is also a treat for pageant fans as it also features Miss Universe-Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina and Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 Teresita Ssen Marquez.

    “Ampalaya Chronicles” featuring KarJon
    The title of “Ampalaya Chronicles’” newest episode, “Labyu Hehe,” encapsulates the nervous energy that goes into telling a friend you’re actually in love with them. It is a tale as old as time, and its twists and turns can be sweet and severely bitter, as tackled by the fast-rising love team of Karina Bautista and Aljon Mendoza in “Labyu Hehe.”

    Tanghalang Pilipino’s stage productions arrive on Independence Day
    Celebrate the Independence Day holiday by opening up your viewing selection to proudly Pinoy stage productions from Tanghalang Pilipino and Cultural Center of the Philippines. The “Pantawid ng Tanghalan” collection, which also aims to raise funds for theater workers and artists, includes the ethno-epic musical “Lam-Ang,” streampunk musical “Mabining Mandirigma” and “Sandosenang Sapatos.” Also streaming are local productions of Shakespeare plays such as “Coriolano,” “Pangarap sa Isang Gabi ng Gitnang Tag-araw” (“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”), and “Der Kaufmann.”

    LGBT pride celebration
    Since we can’t go out on the streets yet for the Pride March, it is as important as ever to highlight the voices and stories of the LGBTQIA+ community. Invite your loved ones to a watch party of powerful, sincere, and uplifting Pinoy queer stories in movies such as “Die Beautiful,” “T-Bird At Ako,” “Deadma Walking,” “Working Beks,” ““Ang Dalawang Mrs. Reyes,” and Cinema One Originals “Baka Bukas,” “Rome and Juliet,” “Philippino Story,” “Shift,” Esprit De Corps,” “Seoul Mates,” “Miss Bulalacao,” “Si Chedeng at si Apple” “Changing Partners,” and “2 Cool 2 Be Forgotten.”

    2019 Cinema One Originals arrive via PPV

    The most talked about and awarded films at last year’s Cinema One Originals also center on narratives about the LGBTIA+ community – “Sila-Sila” and “Metamorphosis.” They will be available to subscribers via pay-per-view for P30.

    The romcom “Sila-Sila,” which won Best Picture and Best Screenplay, is about a gay couple navigating their post-breakup relationship. “Metamorphosis,” the winner for Best Director and Best Actor, depicts an intersex teenager coming to terms with their gender identity in a conservative family.

    All your favorite ABS-CBN shows, old and new

    Missing your favorite ‘90s Kapamilya teen dramas, sitcoms, and teleseryes? Don’t worry, they’re all available on iWant for free – from “Hiraya Manawari” and “Tabing Ilog” to “Palibhasa Lalake,” “Walang Hanggan,” “The Legal Wife,” “Kadenang Ginto,” and “May Bukas Pa.”
    This month, iWant will also release chaptered versions of Kristine Hermosa and Jericho Rosales’ “Pangako Sa ‘Yo,” Bea Alonzo and Gretchen Barretto’s “Magkaribal,” and Maja Salvador, Paulo Avelino, and Jericho’s “Bridges of Love” to help you sift through their most iconic scenes!

    Share

    Previous Story

    Jo Koy’s 3rd Newest Comedy on Netflix this June 12

    Next Story

    KathNiel celebrate anniversary

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 04 June 2020
      13 hours ago No comment

      COVID-19 cases surge in Philippines

      The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines increased to 19,748 after the Department of Health (DoH) reported 751 more infections on Wednesday (June 3). The DoH said in a daily bulletin that the number of recoveries further climbed to 4,153 after 90 more patients have recovered. The death ...

    • 04 June 2020
      13 hours ago No comment

      Canada watches U.S. riots in horror: PM Trudeau

      Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada was lost for words when asked about the riots in the U.S. It took 21 seconds for Trudeau to gather his thoughts when he was asked Tuesday (June 2) about U.S. President Donald Trump possibly calling in the military to quell protests. “We ...

    • 02 June 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      I am a Filipino: ABS-CBN’s Gabby Lopez III declares

      ABS-CBN Corp. chairman emeritus Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez III has asserted that he is a Filipino. “I will live, I will die in the Philippines,” Lopez told the House of Representatives on Wednesday (June 3). “Frankly, the issue of being a dual citizen is not something I think about,” Lopez ...

    • 28 May 2020
      1 week ago No comment

      Schools Re-open to Students on June 1st

      Schools are set to re-open on June 1, as schools and teachers set up their classrooms to accommodate the BC government’s guidelines on social distancing and sanitation and sterilization of the environment to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The in-class instruction is voluntary and will be part-time for the ...

    • 28 May 2020
      1 week ago No comment

      Churches and Places of Worship Reopens

      As businesses and schools reopen after two months of closed doors, churches and places or worship will be open again for services to their faithful. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver came out with a set of guidelines for their parishes regarding the celebration of Masses from May 31st ...

    %d bloggers like this: