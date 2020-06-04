Jam-packed June

THIS month, iWant is coming up with even more new titles to keep you company or join your at-home celebrations for Independence Day, LGBT Pride Month, or Father’s Day.

Here are some of the movies and series iWant is bringing to you this June:

“Beauty Queens” starring Gloria Diaz, Maxine Medina, and Winwyn Marquez

Seizing the spotlight on iWant this month is Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz, who plays the matriarch of a family of pageant winners in the original series “Beauty Queens.” Directed by Joel Lamangan, the series uses the backdrop of pageantry to dig up a family’s longkept secret and wounds. The series is also a treat for pageant fans as it also features Miss Universe-Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina and Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 Teresita Ssen Marquez.

“Ampalaya Chronicles” featuring KarJon

The title of “Ampalaya Chronicles’” newest episode, “Labyu Hehe,” encapsulates the nervous energy that goes into telling a friend you’re actually in love with them. It is a tale as old as time, and its twists and turns can be sweet and severely bitter, as tackled by the fast-rising love team of Karina Bautista and Aljon Mendoza in “Labyu Hehe.”

Tanghalang Pilipino’s stage productions arrive on Independence Day

Celebrate the Independence Day holiday by opening up your viewing selection to proudly Pinoy stage productions from Tanghalang Pilipino and Cultural Center of the Philippines. The “Pantawid ng Tanghalan” collection, which also aims to raise funds for theater workers and artists, includes the ethno-epic musical “Lam-Ang,” streampunk musical “Mabining Mandirigma” and “Sandosenang Sapatos.” Also streaming are local productions of Shakespeare plays such as “Coriolano,” “Pangarap sa Isang Gabi ng Gitnang Tag-araw” (“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”), and “Der Kaufmann.”

LGBT pride celebration

Since we can’t go out on the streets yet for the Pride March, it is as important as ever to highlight the voices and stories of the LGBTQIA+ community. Invite your loved ones to a watch party of powerful, sincere, and uplifting Pinoy queer stories in movies such as “Die Beautiful,” “T-Bird At Ako,” “Deadma Walking,” “Working Beks,” ““Ang Dalawang Mrs. Reyes,” and Cinema One Originals “Baka Bukas,” “Rome and Juliet,” “Philippino Story,” “Shift,” Esprit De Corps,” “Seoul Mates,” “Miss Bulalacao,” “Si Chedeng at si Apple” “Changing Partners,” and “2 Cool 2 Be Forgotten.”

2019 Cinema One Originals arrive via PPV

The most talked about and awarded films at last year’s Cinema One Originals also center on narratives about the LGBTIA+ community – “Sila-Sila” and “Metamorphosis.” They will be available to subscribers via pay-per-view for P30.

The romcom “Sila-Sila,” which won Best Picture and Best Screenplay, is about a gay couple navigating their post-breakup relationship. “Metamorphosis,” the winner for Best Director and Best Actor, depicts an intersex teenager coming to terms with their gender identity in a conservative family.

All your favorite ABS-CBN shows, old and new

Missing your favorite ‘90s Kapamilya teen dramas, sitcoms, and teleseryes? Don’t worry, they’re all available on iWant for free – from “Hiraya Manawari” and “Tabing Ilog” to “Palibhasa Lalake,” “Walang Hanggan,” “The Legal Wife,” “Kadenang Ginto,” and “May Bukas Pa.”

This month, iWant will also release chaptered versions of Kristine Hermosa and Jericho Rosales’ “Pangako Sa ‘Yo,” Bea Alonzo and Gretchen Barretto’s “Magkaribal,” and Maja Salvador, Paulo Avelino, and Jericho’s “Bridges of Love” to help you sift through their most iconic scenes!

Like this: Like Loading...