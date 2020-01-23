After James-Nadine breakup, Robi Domingo posts piano cover of ‘On the Wings of Love’

  • joelcastro.com
  • January 23, 2020
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 66

    • Hearts are breaking everywhere following James Reid and Nadine Lustre’s confirmation of their breakup.

    While their fans are probably still sobbing over this sad news, Robi Domingo’s most recent social media post is certainly not helping any of them.

    On Monday night, Domingo took to Twitter to share a short clip of him playing “One the Wings of Love” in the piano.

    “OTWOLista forever,” he wrote in the caption before using as hashtags the phrases which Reid and Lustre’s characters popularized in their phenomenal series “On the Wings of Love.”

    As expected, Domingo got several sad replies with some netizens hoping Lustre and Reid would eventually find their way back to each other.

    In 2016, Lustre and Reid had their first sit-down interview as a couple with Domingo and Gretchen Ho.

    The former couple, who would have celebrated their 4th anniversary on February 11, confirmed the separation through a joint statement released via the live January 20 episode of “Tonight with Boy Abunda.”

    The relationship of Reid and Lustre, both age 26, had been the subject of speculation since the beginning of the year, with reports alleging that the actress left their shared home in Quezon City.

    As recently as December, Lustre inked a contract with Reid’s own record label, Careless Music Manila, with plans of producing a solo album. Previously, they collaborated on several tracks, including the hit “Summer.”

    Early this week, the two appeared to be friendly in Brazil — where they shot a fashion editorial — as they pulled faces in an Instagram Stories update from Lustre.

    Reid and Lustre had their showbiz breakthrough in 2014 via the big-screen romcom “Diary ng Panget,” launching one of the biggest love teams among their contemporaries.

    One year later, the two starred in the phenomenal series “On the Wings of Love,” which cemented their status one of the hottest love teams in the Philippines.

    In February 2016, their onscreen romance bled into real life, as they confirmed being officially a couple just after their joint concert at the Araneta Coliseum.

    Share

    Previous Story

    James Reid, Nadine Lustre confirm breakup

    Next Story

    TAAL EVACUEES RECEIVE HELP THROUGH ABS-CBN SAGIP KAPAMILYA

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 23 January 2020
      11 hours ago No comment

      New dad Baron Geisler in love again

      Baron Geisler and non-showbiz wife Jamie Evangelista are now parents. Jamie gave birth to their baby girl on Monday, January 20, at the Chong Hua Hospital in Cebu City. Baron uploaded photos of his newborn in his social media accounts and wrote a gushy caption, “[emojis] I’m in love #Imagine #TalithaCumiGeisler #LittleGirlArise #ThankYouJesus ...

    • 23 January 2020
      12 hours ago No comment

      Heartbroken Ai Ai asks for prayers for embattled Jiro Manio

      Popular comedienne Ai Ai delas Alas turned emotional after learning about the altercation involving former child actor Jiro Manio. On Saturday, a complaint for frustrated homicide was reportedly lodged against Manio after he was accused of stabbing a certain Zeus Doctolero in Marikina City. In an 11-minute video which she ...

    • 23 January 2020
      12 hours ago No comment

      Xia Vigor, nakianib sa isang children’s organization upang tumulong sa Taal evacuees

      Maging ang child actress na si Xia Vigor ay tumulong na rin sa mga naapektuhan ng pagputok ng Bulkang Taal nitong Linggo. Kamakailan, sumama ang “Miracle in Cell No. 7” star sa pagbisita ng Save the Children Philippines sa dalawang evacuation centers sa Balayon, Batangas upang magtayo ng Child Friendly Spaces ...

    • 23 January 2020
      12 hours ago No comment

      Kramer kids donate old clothes for Taal eruption victims

      Even the kids of Chesca Garcia and Doug Kramer are doing their part to help those affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano last January 12. On Instagram on Saturday, Chesca shared that her children, Kendra, Scarlett, and Gavin, volunteered to give their old clothes as donations to the ...

    • 23 January 2020
      12 hours ago No comment

      TAAL EVACUEES RECEIVE HELP THROUGH ABS-CBN SAGIP KAPAMILYA

      The entire country was shocked when Taal volcano suddenly erupted, sending a thick ash fall to blanket over Batangas and Cavite, and even reaching some parts of Metro Manila. Despite the heartbreaking disaster, affected families didn’t feel abandoned with all the help and support that came pouring in from ...

    %d bloggers like this: