After James-Nadine breakup, Robi Domingo posts piano cover of ‘On the Wings of Love’

Hearts are breaking everywhere following James Reid and Nadine Lustre’s confirmation of their breakup.

While their fans are probably still sobbing over this sad news, Robi Domingo’s most recent social media post is certainly not helping any of them.

On Monday night, Domingo took to Twitter to share a short clip of him playing “One the Wings of Love” in the piano.

“OTWOLista forever,” he wrote in the caption before using as hashtags the phrases which Reid and Lustre’s characters popularized in their phenomenal series “On the Wings of Love.”

As expected, Domingo got several sad replies with some netizens hoping Lustre and Reid would eventually find their way back to each other.

In 2016, Lustre and Reid had their first sit-down interview as a couple with Domingo and Gretchen Ho.

The former couple, who would have celebrated their 4th anniversary on February 11, confirmed the separation through a joint statement released via the live January 20 episode of “Tonight with Boy Abunda.”

The relationship of Reid and Lustre, both age 26, had been the subject of speculation since the beginning of the year, with reports alleging that the actress left their shared home in Quezon City.

As recently as December, Lustre inked a contract with Reid’s own record label, Careless Music Manila, with plans of producing a solo album. Previously, they collaborated on several tracks, including the hit “Summer.”

Early this week, the two appeared to be friendly in Brazil — where they shot a fashion editorial — as they pulled faces in an Instagram Stories update from Lustre.

Reid and Lustre had their showbiz breakthrough in 2014 via the big-screen romcom “Diary ng Panget,” launching one of the biggest love teams among their contemporaries.

One year later, the two starred in the phenomenal series “On the Wings of Love,” which cemented their status one of the hottest love teams in the Philippines.

In February 2016, their onscreen romance bled into real life, as they confirmed being officially a couple just after their joint concert at the Araneta Coliseum.

