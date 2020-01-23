James Reid, Nadine Lustre confirm breakup

James Reid and Nadine Lustre have broken up.

The former couple, who would have celebrated their 4th anniversary on February 11, confirmed the separation through a joint statement released via the live January 20 episode of “Tonight with Boy Abunda.”

“It’s true that we have split up, but not for all the reasons that are being spread on the tabloids and social media, but because after quiet and mature conversations, we decided to focus on ourselves not only for our careers but more for our personal growth as we are still young and we want to achieve as much as we can,” they said.

The relationship of Reid and Lustre, both age 26, had been the subject of speculation since the beginning of the year, with reports alleging that the actress left their shared home in Quezon City.

“We agreed that going separate ways was best for both of us. We are in good terms and are still really good friends and will continue to work with each other especially when it comes to music,” they said.

As recently as December, Lustre inked a contract with Reid’s own record label, Careless Music Manila, with plans of producing a solo album. Previously, they collaborated on several tracks, including the hit “Summer.”

Early this week, the two appeared to be friendly in Brazil — where they shot a fashion editorial — as they pulled faces in an Instagram Stories update from Lustre.

“Thank you for all the JaDine fans for their undying support and we hope you continue to support us now and in the future. We shall forever be grateful to them for their love and understanding. Thank you,” they added.

Reid and Lustre had their showbiz breakthrough in 2014 via the big-screen romcom “Diary ng Panget,” launching one of the biggest love teams among their contemporaries.

Two years later, in February 2016, their onscreen romance bled into real life, as they confirmed being officially a couple just after their joint concert at the Araneta Coliseum.

