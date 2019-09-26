Janella in love with Markus

Sorry for those who wish to see Janella Salvador reconcile with ex, Elmo Magalona. The singer-actress appears to have fallen in love with Markus Paterson.

“Ang edge daw nitong si Markus over Elmo is that Janella’s mom (Janine Desiderio) likes him.

“Kasi nga mabait daw,” said a kibitzer.

Markus’ father is British and his mom is Filipina.

So far, his biggest break was in the series, “Sana Dalawa ang Puso Ko” and he movie, “Ang Babaeng Allergic sa Wifi.”

Janella, meanwhile, is in the ABS-CBN series, “The Killer Bride,” with Maja Salvador, Geoff Eigenmann, Malou de Guzman and Cris Villanueva.

She is also with Maricel Soriano in the Regal movie, “The Heiress.” (E. Ramos, Malaya)

