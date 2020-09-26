Janine Gutierrez’s sweet reminder for Filipinos voters

  • September 26, 2020
  • Entertainment
    • Kapuso actress Janine Gutierrez reminded Filipinos to register as voters as registration on the Commission of Elections continues.

    The 30-year-old actress warmly greeted her Twitter followers and reminded them to exercise their right to suffrage ahead of the 2022 elections.

    “Hi ily (I love you) imy (I miss you) you’re doing great don’t forget to register to vote,” Gutierrez wrote on Wednesday with a kiss emoji.

    Her tweet has reached about 2,100 likes on the microblogging platform.

    Rep. Sarah Elago (Kabataan party-list) supported the actress’ call and retweeted it on her own account with a raised fist emoji.

    Last week, COMELEC spokesperson James Jimenez dared Filipino TikTok influencers to partner with the agency and create a voter registration campaign for the youth.

    Kapamilya love team MayWard, or Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber, previously earned praises for registering as voters and influencing their followers, who are mostly composed of young people.

    Other showbiz personalities likewise urged Filipinos to exercise their right to vote, which include Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Donny Pangilinan, Vance Larena, Kean Cipriano, Jason Dhakal and Janina Vela.

    Voter registration is open until September 30 next year.
    Individuals who are 18 years old and above can register by downloading the forms on Comelec’s website while guidelines are available on the social media pages of We the Youth Vote, a non-partisan community.

    They can submit the forms to the nearest Comelec office from Tuesdays to Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.(J. Malasig, Interaskyon)

