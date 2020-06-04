Jo Koy’s 3rd Newest Comedy on Netflix this June 12

  June 4, 2020
    • Jo Koy is going back to his roots by taking Netflix to the Philippines. The comedian will say “Mabuhay!” to the Asian archipelago with his upcoming comedy special Jo Koy: In His Elements.

    He revealed the news on his Instagram account earlier today. “I’m so excited to announce that my 3rd @netflix special ‘In His Elements’ premieres June 12,” he wrote. “We brought Netflix to the Philippines! Let’s go!!”

    His new special will celebrate his heritage as he cracks wise about life as a Filipino-American while highlighting the culture of Manila. Koy uses this opportunity to shine a light on other Filipino-American performers by welcoming to the stage famed breakdancer Ronnie, Grammy-winning producer !llmind, singer/songwriter Inigo Pascual, and comedians Andrew Lopez, Joey Guila, and Andrew Orolfo.

    Koy will bring more of his Filipino-American life experiences to the big screen with Easter Sunday. The film from Amblin Partners and Dan Lin’s Rideback is written by Ken Cheng and set around a family gathering on the high holy holiday of Easter. Koy will serve as executive producer alongside Joe Meloche and Rideback’s Nick Reynolds. Cheng will also serve as executive producer alongside She Hulk‘s Jessica Gao and Silicon Valley star Jimmy O. Yang, under their Crab Club, Inc. production banner (netflix.com/JoKoyInHisElements)

