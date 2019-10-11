JUDY ANN’S MUCH-AWAITED TV COMEBACK TEACHES LOVE FOR FAMILY AND FORGIVENESS, FULFILLS WISHES IN “STARLA”

A timely offering this Christmas season…

The much-awaited television comeback of Judy Ann Santos brings another heart-tugging story about hope, love for family, forgiveness, and granting the heart’s deepest wishes in the primetime teleserye “Starla,” which premieres on October 7.

The series follows a father-daughter relationship and a mission to grant people’s wishes – a perfect and timely present for viewers of all ages this Christmas season from Dreamscape Entertainment, which created hit Kapamilya teleseryes filled with values and inspiration such as “May Bukas Pa,” “100 Days to Heaven,” “Honesto,” “Nathaniel,” and “My Dear Heart.”

Joining Juday in “Starla” are Joel Torre, Enzo Pelojero, Jana Agoncillo, Meryl Soriano, Joem Bascon, and Raymart Santiago, with the special participation of Tirso Cruz III and Charo Santos.

In “Starla,” Judy Ann is the ruthless Teresa, a successful lawyer who is dedicated to seeking revenge on her despised hometown Baryo Maulap, which she claims is a symbol of her defeat.

Her plans are hindered by her estranged father Greggy (Joel) and his adopted son Buboy (Enzo), after one fateful night, Buboy witnesses a dance of fireflies that is said to bring luck wherever they land. Buboy manages to catch what he thinks is a firefly, named Starla (Jana), who happens to be one of the millions of playful wishing stars from the sky.

Together, Buboy and Starla slowly heal the town by granting wishes, but are fixated on Mang Greggy, whose deepest wish is to reconcile with her now-hostile daughter Teresa.

In truth, Teresa blames her father for abandoning her and the townspeople for not helping her when she and her mother were in dire need—resulting in her mother’s painful demise.

Will Teresa finally get the vengeance that she wants, or does her heart desire something else? Will Buboy and Starla help Greggy and Teresa feel the warmth of home again?

“Starla” is written by Dindo Perez, and directed by Onat Diaz, Darnel Villaflor, and Jerome Pobocan. Its cast members also include Grae Fernandez, Chantal Videla, Janus del Prado, Kathleen Hermosa, Anna Luna, Jordan Herrera, Simon Ibarra, Raikko Matteo, Chunsa Jeung, Myel de Leon, Heaven Peralejo, and many more.

