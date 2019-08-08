Julia Barretto posts this message for Bea Alonzo: ‘I refuse to be your victim’

Julia Barretto has spoken up amid allegations that she is the third party in the breakup of Gerald Anderson and Bea Alonzo.

The young Barretto actress took to Instagram to address the attacks against her for supposedly “cheating” on her boyfriend Joshua Garcia and being the “cause of another relationship break up.”

These charges came to light following a viral post of a netizen, showing Julia and Gerald, together with other celebrities, at the party of Rayver Cruz.

Clarifying her status with Joshua, Julia said, “Josh and I had broken up four months ago. We have publicly admitted it together and we have cleared that there was no third-party involved. From now on, anything I do in my private and love life is not considered cheating, and is none of anyone’s business.”

Julia also echoed Gerald’s previous statement that no third party was involved in their breakup. Gerald claimed in an interview with ABS-CBN News that he and his girlfriend of three years were always fighting and had a big fight that caused their fallout although Bea has yet to confirm or deny it.

“Secondly, I believe Gerald has already made it clear that a third party was not the cause of their break up. I would like to disassociate myself from the breakup of Bea and Gerald. Their issues are entirely their own,” Julia added.

Rumors about third party also sparked when Bea started liking photos of Gerald and Julia on social media.

Being dragged into the issue, Julia addressed Bea, “Your heartbreak should have been a private matter, but you have selfishly turned it into something of national concern. Bea, you wanted to keep your hands clean by not mentioning me in your controversial post, but with a click of your finger, in your sly way, you have charged everybody to destroy me for you.”

Julia added that Bea’s action of liking “harmless photos” caused harm against her, as netizens continue to criticize her.

“You have encouraged a culture of hate by purposely liking harmless photos, putting malice into the minds of many, which resulted in the outrage of insults against me. You are a woman of great influence and following. You could have used that power to promote strength and grace in women, but instead, you’ve used that to promote social media irresponsibility. That is downright bullying,” she said.

While Bea never mentioned Julia during her interviews, she said that Gerald just suddenly stopped talking to her. That’s why netizens now associate Gerald with the term “ghosting.”

Addressing Bea, Julia added, “You can play victim all you want, but I refuse to be your victim.”

In that Instagram post, Julia posted an old photo of her and Bea during their younger years. Julia shared how the issues have affected her and her family.

“These past weeks, my faith, my patience, and my strength were put to the test. I have endured many harsh words hurled against me and my family everywhere on social media. It is exhausting and painful. While some might have forgotten, I am also human,” she said.

Before Julia broke her silence, her mother Marjorie, sister Dani, and grandmother Inday

have already defended her on social media.

“It’s so hard to be human in this industry but I still have every intention to stay in this business that I love so much,” she said.

Amid the attacks on her, Julia has to remain strong.

“I will not be sidetracked, derailed, and be dictated by people’s judgments and opinions about me. This is me setting myself free and getting my soup back,” Julia said. (K. Valeza, mb.com)

Like this: Like Loading...