More Kapamilya stars dominate TV5's new entertainment lineup

  • September 26, 2020
  • Entertainment
    • More Kapamilya stars are making an exodus to TV5 after the ABS-CBN non-renewal of franchise. A number of them are due to do shows with TV5. It was Kris Aquino who said the producers of her projected show chose someone else to replace her and it seems this will be Korina Sanchez. She is due to host a program titled “Rated Korina,” which Korina is now temporarily airing on her Facebook page.

    Then Dimples Romana and Ian Veneracion, who both did soaps on ABS-CBN, will now appear in a situation comedy entitled “Oh My Dad,” supported by Gloria Diaz and Ariel Ureta, with Sue Ramirez as their daughter. Ian will play a womanizing father who has kids with other women. Does that kind of a story sound ideal for a family comedy to you?

    This is a blocktimer produced by former representative Albee Benitez, whose son Javi is the current inamorato of Sue and they’ve already completed a movie, also produced by Javi’s dad for his company, Bright Light Entertainment.

    Meanwhile, Piolo Pascual is reported to be hosting a noontime show with former Miss Universe Catriona Gray, said to be directed by Johnny Manahan, who used to big the top man in Star Magic. Another variety show will be hosted by Billy Crawford, Alex Gonzaga, K Brosas, Wacky Kiray and, if negotiations would be successful, Luis Manzano.

    “Abang-abang lang kayo dahil marami pa ang susunod,” said our source.

    Lastly, romantic drama series “I Got You” will star Beauty Gonzales, RK Bagatsing and Yen Santos to be directed by Dan Villegas.

    Completing the roster is “Sunday Kada Kada Sunday” directed by Edgar Mortiz. (M. Bautista, Malaya/ J.M. Severo, PS)

