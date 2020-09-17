Kapamilya stars dominate TV5’s new entertainment lineup

  • September 17, 2020
    • Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray will be hosting the “Sunday Noontime Variety Show” on TV5.

    Directed by Johnny Manahan, the show is one of the new shows from Brightlight Productions after it secured blocktime slots with the Manny V. Pangilinan-led network.

    With the new shows, TV5 aims of “(reawakening) the Filipino TV viewing habits that may have waned in the past few months of crisis.”

    Apart from Piolo and Catriona’s tandem, Brightlight Productions president and Chief Executive Officer Albee Benitez recently announced to advertisers the roster of programs that will air on TV5, as well as the Kapamilya stars who will be part of the shows.

    Noontime show “Laugh Out Loud” produced by Star Magic’s Johnny Manahan features Billy Crawford, Alex Gonzaga, K Brosas and Wacky Kiray.

    “Rated K” will be back on free TV as “Rated Korina” hosted by Korina Sanchez.

    Ian Veneracion, Dimples Romana, Sue Ramirez, Ariel Urieta and Gloria Diaz will have a new sitcom, “Oh My Dad,” to be directed by Jeffrey Jeturian.

    Lastly, romantic drama series “I Got You” will star Beauty Gonzales, RK Bagatsing and Yen Santos to be directed by Dan Villegas.

    Completing the roster is “Sunday Kada Kada Sunday” directed by Edgar Mortiz. (J.M. Severo, PS)

