Kathara Society proudly presents SIBOD: Music, Dance, & Gesture of Philippine Panay Bukidnon tribe

  • June 22, 2019
    • Where: Collingwood Neighbourhood House
    Tuesday July 8, 2019 @ 5:30 – 8:30 PM
    Tickets @ Eventbrite https://bit.ly/2wSEUdC
    Media Contact: Will Canero williamcanero@gmail.com

    Vancouver, Coast Salish Territories – June 2019. Filipinos in diaspora living in Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Vancouver rejoice at the proclamation of the month of June as Filipino Heritage Month. Identifying as a community that has helped shape Canadian economic fabric, Filipinos have since the 1960’s arrived as sewers, caregivers, nurses, doctors, engineers, hospitality workers, business and tech professionals. It is said that Filipinos have integrated well due to its unique relationship with the West and its rich cultural traditions. As well, many believe that Filipinos have also contributed positively into Canada’s cultural mosaic especially during these times of “reconciliation.”

    On July 8, 2019 Philippine Indigenous Peoples-focused group called Kathara Pilipino Indigenous Arts Collective Society, is presenting the work of visiting artist-academic Dr. Maria Christine Muyco through an interactive multimedia lecture workshop at Collingwood Neighbourhood House. The event called SIBOD: Music, Dance, and Gestures of Panay Bukidnon Tribe click here, highlights Philippine Indigenous People’s culture from the Visayas region, one of the main island groupings in the Philippines.
    “Muyco provides us with a magic key to enter a remarkable world where music, dance,
    and gesture are woven together to create a fabric of human meaning.”
    – Elena Rivera Mirano, Professor, University of the Philippines

    The event is billed as an important initiative by the Filipino community with its intent in raising awareness of Philippine Indigenous People’s culture and in expressing solidarity with Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil Waututh nations based in the Lower Mainland. Click here. Partial proceeds raised through this event will be donated to Dr. Maria Christine Muyco’s preferred group The School of Living Traditions in Tapaz (Capiz) and Calinog (Iloilo).

    Dr. Christine Muyco author, music composer, ethnomusicologist, and community advocate will be conducting an interactive multimedia (film, dance, music) lecture workshop about the Panay Bukidnon tribe from the island of Panay. Central to the theme of the lecture is the Panay Bukidnon’s ideology of sibod (sea-bod) which is found intricately sewn into the rituals, dances and music of the tribe. Topics of discussion will include the understanding of Indigenous People’s cultural issues and the community’s effort to transmit their dances, chanting, embroidery and other traditional expressions over to the next generation, the School of Living Tradition, and to the Philippine National Commission on Indigenous Peoples.

    Kathara Society’s event SIBOD is supported by allies Tulayan Bridging Filipino in Diaspora, Dahong Pilipino, and Collingwood Neighbourhood House. Register here: EVENTBRITE

    For further inquiries, please contact: williamcanero@gmail.com OR call 778.835.2311

