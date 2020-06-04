KathNiel celebrate anniversary

    • Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla celebrated their eighth anniversary as sweethearts on May 26, which means they’re now the most durable young love team in local showbiz who really became an item in real life. What’s nice about the fans of the KathNiel love team is that they don’t just indulge in useless activities concerning their idols. Instead, to celebrate the eighth anniversary of KathNiel, they gave away food packs to homeless people in Manila.

    No less than the Manila Public Information Office acknowledged this in social media, saying: “Look: The KathNiel Fandom donated 400 food packs to the Manila Department of Social Welfare (MDSW). The donation is intended for street dwellers sheltered by the MDSW at the Fugoso Sports Complex.”

    Their last movie, “The Hows of Us,” was made two years ago yet while their last soap, “Luna Sangre,” was three years ago. We know director Cathy Molina has a new romantic drama meant for them entitled “After Forever” but shooting this would have to wait until the pandemic is over. ABS-CBN also has a new soap for them, titled “Tanging Mahal,” but this, too, would have to wait until such time that the Kapamilya Network has gotten back its franchise renewal and returned to normal operations.

