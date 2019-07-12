Kathryn kept Alden on his toes

  July 12, 2019
    • “I really worked hard to get rid of my unwanted pounds,” he says. “I used to weigh 185 lbs. Mabigat talaga. Now, I’m 160 na lang. In about two months, I’ve lost 25 lbs. Actually, matagal ko na gustong mag-reduce, lose fat and gain more muscle, so I stuck to intermittent fasting and eating only healthy food. It was hard at first, but now, my body is already adjusted to it, so maintenance na lang.”

    So how is his experience working with Kathryn Bernardo and director Cathy Garcia Molina in “Hello, Love, Goodbye”?

    “It’s an opportunity for me to grow. This is the first time I’m working with Star, Kathryn and Direk Cathy and also a good learning experience. Noong unang tungtong ko pa lang sa ABS-CBN, it felt surreal but it felt good. Kathryn plays Joy and I play Ethan and the movie is about our journey of love as OFW’s in Hong Kong.”

    Does he wonder how his and Maine Mendoza’s fans and Kathryn and Daniel Padilla’s fans will receive their movie?

    “I know Kathryn and I belong to different established love teams and we respect our fans and their loyalties. But we hope mahalin din sana nila itong first teamup namin ni Kathryn kasi hindi naman love team ang binebenta rito kundi ‘yung ganda ng material and how well it is brought out on the big screen by Direk Cathy.”

    He has good words reserved for Kathryn and their co-stars in the movie. “And yes, I really enjoyed working with Kathryn dahil super galing niyang artista. She brings out the best in her co-stars kasi kung hindi, mapag-iiwanan ka niya so you should always be on your toes to make sure you give your best in each scene you do with her. I also had fun shooting with our co-stars, sina Joross Gamboa, Maymay Entrata and Kakai Bautista who are all very warm and friendly.” (M. Bautista, Malaya)

