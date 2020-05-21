You know there are no real hot issues in showbiz today as even Kathryn Bernardo’s being bow-legged has now hit the headlines like it’s an issue of national importance.

In her latest vlog on YouTube, Kathryn voiced out her feelings about bashers who make fun of her for being “sakang.”

“Kasi grabe ‘yung negative energy,” she said. “Andaming time talaga ng bashers. But over the years, alam nyo, natutuhan kong tanggapin ang legs ko. Yes it’s not straight. It’s kinda ganyan, ‘parang parenthesis,’ ‘yun ang sinasabi nila. Wala. Parte siya ng pagkatao ko.”

But someone made her realize that being bowlegged is not really a big thing.

“Before, sobra ang insecurity ko rito. Pero alam niyo kung sino nagpa-realize sa akin na huwag magpa-insecure? Si DJ (Daniel Padilla, her boyfriend). Through DJ, na-overcome ko ang insecurity ko about my legs. Na-realize kong lahat naman tayo, merong imperfections. Siguro nagkataon, ibinigay sa akin ni God ‘yung legs ko. And anong gagawin ko? ‘Di tatanggapin ko, kasi hello?! Hindi naman ako makukulong dahil sa pagkasakang ko!”

Her fans tell Kathryn that it’s Ferdie Topacio, the lawyer of her rival, Nadine Lustre, who spearheaded the annoying Tweets against Kathryn about #SakangsiKathryn comparing her legs to a pair of pliers that are far apart from each other.

Honestly, though, Kathryn’s fans have more reason to gloat as their idol is the Box Office Queen who starred in the highest-grossing local film of all time, “Hello, Love, Goodbye,” whereas Nadine’s career is down in the doldrums after the two last two movies she did, “Ulan” and “Indak,” proved to be both big flops at the tills last year.

