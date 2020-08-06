Kris Aquino’s TV5 show reportedly canceled anew; Ria Atayde thankful to host TV5 show

“Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino’s new TV show, “Love Life with Kris,” has been canceled again, a TV5 insider exclusively told Philstar.com.

Kris, however, has not yet released a statement on the allegation. In her latest Instagram post as of writing, she gave a preview of her TV5 show, “Love Life with Kris.”

“Thanks to ALL OF YOU, i’m starting MY NEW BEGINNING,” she said.

She also posted about meeting TV5 host Raffy Tulfo inside the studio.

“The King of Public Service @raffytulfoinaction made me feel so welcome,” she said.

“P.S. i really wasn’t going to post our face to face meet up, but nakita ko that they had kaya i felt okay na to upload so that i could also tell all of you that if 1st impressions really matter- sobrang mas napahanga ako sa pagka gentleman & sa generosity ni Raffy Tulfo,” she explained.

Prior to this, Kris released a statement about a “new exciting path to take” with a conglomerate whose leader’s “integrity” is what she believes in.

“That conviction though tested, because after all I am human, remains steadfast,” Kris said.

It was earlier reported that Kapamilya actresses Ria Atayde and Pokwang, together with Kapuso actress Pauleen Luna, will be hosting their upcoming morning talk show on TV5.

TV5 entertainment reporter MJ Marfori posted a photo of her along with Ria, Pokwang and Pauleen in her Twitter account.

“‘Rise & Shine’ with pure good vibes kasama sina Pokwang, Pauleen Luna & Ria Atayde! Exciting times ahead sa TV5. #TAPE @TV5manila @CignalTV,” MJ wrote.

“Rise and Shine” will be Pokwang and Atayde’s first official project outside ABS-CBN.

According to an ABS-CBN News report, Ria’s handler Cris Navarro said that the actress will remain with Star Magic despite having a show in TV5.

“Star Magic has worked with APT before. Less than two weeks ago, they asked us to recommend some names and Ria was chosen,” Cris said.

“I’m really grateful to TV5 and APT for giving me the opportunity to host a talk show. Work is a blessing… and like to have work amidst and in spite of a pandemic is something I’m truly grateful for,” Ria said in a statement sent to Philstar.com.

Apart from the morning show, Pokwang is rumored to be having a TV5 game show with Jose Manalo as co-host.

Likewise, Kapamilya star Jessy Mendiola’s new fitness show “Fit for Life” is set to premiere on TV5 on August 16.(J.M. Severo, PS)

