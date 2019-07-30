Kris Bernal surprises customer by delivering her orders

Ever wonder how far a CEO would go for her company? Well, from conceptualizing the formula to packing the lipsticks in bubble wrap and tracking her customers’ orders, actress and SHE Cosmetics founder Kris Bernal has taken it to the next level by personally delivering the products to her shopper.

In the recent video she uploaded on her YouTube account, the 30-year-old Kapuso actress was shown springing the surprise on her buyer.

According to her, customer Mhel Natuan has been vocal on her dismay for the delayed order.

“Feel ko mainit na ulo niya sa akin dahil five days ng delayed ‘yung order niya. Unang sabi ko ‘Ma’am sorry po nawala ng courier ‘yung parcel,’ second: ‘Hindi po dumating ‘yung courier para i-pick up ‘yung item.’ Hiyang-hiya na ako kay Ms. Mhel Natuan,” Kris explained.

Along with the two lipsticks which the latter ordered, Kris also gave her customer freebies composed of SHE stickers with her signature and dental cleaning products from her sponsor.

After her work from GMA, Kris herself drove to Mhel’s home.

Though astonished with the unexpected delivery of SHE founder, the lipstick buyer warmly welcomed Kris to their house while the actress took time to stay for a while and have a conversation with buyer.

It was early this year when Kris launched her lipstick line.(S.M. Bernardino, mb.com)

