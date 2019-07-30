Kris Bernal surprises customer by delivering her orders

  • joelcastro.com
  • July 30, 2019
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 31

    • Ever wonder how far a CEO would go for her company? Well, from conceptualizing the formula to packing the lipsticks in bubble wrap and tracking her customers’ orders, actress and SHE Cosmetics founder Kris Bernal has taken it to the next level by personally delivering the products to her shopper.

    In the recent video she uploaded on her YouTube account, the 30-year-old Kapuso actress was shown springing the surprise on her buyer.

    According to her, customer Mhel Natuan has been vocal on her dismay for the delayed order.

    “Feel ko mainit na ulo niya sa akin dahil five days ng delayed ‘yung order niya. Unang sabi ko ‘Ma’am sorry po nawala ng courier ‘yung parcel,’ second: ‘Hindi po dumating ‘yung courier para i-pick up ‘yung item.’ Hiyang-hiya na ako kay Ms. Mhel Natuan,” Kris explained.

    Along with the two lipsticks which the latter ordered, Kris also gave her customer freebies composed of SHE stickers with her signature and dental cleaning products from her sponsor.

    After her work from GMA, Kris herself drove to Mhel’s home.

    Though astonished with the unexpected delivery of SHE founder, the lipstick buyer warmly welcomed Kris to their house while the actress took time to stay for a while and have a conversation with buyer.

    It was early this year when Kris launched her lipstick line.(S.M. Bernardino, mb.com)

    Share

    Previous Story

    JAYA IS UNDOUBTEDLY THE “QUEEN OF SOUL” IN HER NEW ALBUM

    Next Story

    Movie Review: Toy Story 4 (PG)- Friends to Infinity!

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 30 July 2019
      5 hours ago No comment

      Pip-Nora-Boyet movie not pushing through

      WELL, it looks like the film that award-winning director Joel Lamangan conceptualized for Nora Aunor, Tirso Cruz III, and Christopher de Leon will not push through. Both Pip (Tirso III) and Boyet (Christopher) have refused the offer. They did not give any reason for doing so, but we are ...

    • 30 July 2019
      5 hours ago No comment

      Pinoy driver gets Queen’s medal

      Queen Elizabeth II has conferred the British Empire Medal on a Filipino who, for 33 years, chauffeured British ambassadors to the Philippines and members of the royal family during their visits in Manila. “I am delighted to announce that Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II has honored Mr. Roland ...

    • 30 July 2019
      5 hours ago No comment

      Meet the cast of ‘Pamilya Ko!’

      The family drama series stars Sylvia Sanchez, Joey Marquez, and JM De Guzman! We finally have a glimpse of the whole cast of the upcoming family drama series “Pamilya Ko!” The stars were present during the ABS-CBN Trade Event held yesterday, July 23 at the PICC Forum. The show’s ...

    • 30 July 2019
      5 hours ago No comment

      Movie Review: Marianne & Leonard (PG)- Words of Love!

      Hot on The heels of the recent Canada Day celebrations comes an eventful documentary on A leading light from the land of maple syrup and Hockey- Leonard Cohen. Thanks to Taro PR and Elevation Pictures Marianne & Leonard gives us a peek into the full career and most personal ...

    • 30 July 2019
      5 hours ago No comment

      Movie Review: Toy Story 4 (PG)- Friends to Infinity!

      Imagination is the driving force behind Pixar movies. Now owned by the mouse kingdom Disney again hits the mark with the crowd-pleasing Toy Story 4. Good news travels fast and audiences at Cineplex Cinemas and Landmark Theatres across B.C. will be glad to know the franchise hasn’t lost any ...

    %d bloggers like this: