La Luna Sangre continues to win hearts of viewers

The lives of Malia and Tristan get more exciting and dangerous as their story continues in “La Luna Sangre” airing outside the Philippines via TFC’s platforms worldwide ABS-CBN’s highly anticipatedepic saga series “La Luna Sangre”, top-billed by Kathryn Bernardo,Daniel Padilla, and Richard Gutierrez, with the special participation of Angel Locsin and John Lloyd Cruz, instantly won the hearts of the viewers in and outside the Philippines after the action-romance teleserye premiered last June. According to the data released by Kantar Media Television Audience Measurement (TAM), a local viewership measurement company, the first two weeks of the show recorded an average national TV rating of 34.1%. On TFC online (TFC.tv), it continues to be part of the most viewed programs. Aside from Bernardo and Padilla’s comeback on television, viewers also tuned in to Gutierrez’s debut as a Kapamilya, the special appearance of Locsin and Cruz, and the charm of child stars Erika Clemente and Justin James Quilantang who portrayed the young characters of Bernardo and Padilla. Meantime, the pilot episode’s official hashtag #LaLunaSangreAngSimula trended on Twitter worldwide as fans shared positive feedback about the show’s top-caliber production. Angel, Mateo (Cruz’s character), and Tristan (portrayed on the pilot episode by Quilantang), also trended on Twitter nationwide. “That is how a pilot episode should be. I believe LLS will give us a taste of cinematic vibe every night”, @juicewhattan said. Meanwhile, @CarlaJean0922 commented, “May I say, ang ganda lang ng kulay. Hindi ko alam ang technical terms pero ang sarap sa mata. Buhay na buhay” (May I say that the colors are beautiful. I don’t know the exact technical terms but it’s like living color). User @jochendria posted, “Hats off for the little Tristan, his acting skills were super. One of Tristan’s good traits –– he loves selflessly”. Even premier singer Jed Madela expressed his positive feedback about the show on his Twitter account. “First episode pa lang pero ang dami nang ganap! Galing (We are just at episode one and there are a lot of happenings already. It’s great!” he said. The pilot episode offered a glimpse into the lives of the Lia (Locsin) and Mateo (Cruz), who both settled to live a peaceful life for their daughter after their powers vanished. But their lives, among other vampires, werewolves, and men, were taken away after Sandrino (Gutierrez) destructs their peaceful lives to find and kill Malia, the child of Lia and Mateo, who the prophecy states is the chosen one that will kill him. Now that Sandrino knows that he killed the wrong child, what are his next steps to find Malia? Can Malia (Bernardo) defend the people close to her heart as Sandrino uses them to find her? How will Malia’s relationship with Tristan (Padilla) be affected if many believe their encounter is doomed since their first encounter? Stay tuned as the exciting story of Malia and Tristan continue to unfold. Catch the epic actionromance series “La Luna Sangre”, available outside the Philippines via TFC. Meantime, catch-up episodes are available via TFC online (TFC. tv) and TFC IPTV in key countries worldwide. For more updates about the show, visit and like TFC’s applicable page in your area. Connect with fellow global Kapamilyas and follow @KapamilyaTFC on Twitter and Instagram.●

