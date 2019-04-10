Laugh and enjoy the movie “FAMILIA BLONDINA”

Karla Estrada is happy to be back on the big screen in the comedy “Familia Blondina” that will be in Canadian theaters this April 5,produced by Arctic Sky Entertainment.

Although she’s seen regularly in her morning show, “Magandang Buhay,” the last movie Karla did was almost two years ago in “Gandarapido: TheRevengers Squad” where she appeared with her own son, Daniel Padilla, and Vice Ganda, which was a mammoth hit.

Is she nervous “Familia Blondina” might not be as big a hit as “Gandarapido”?“Hindi naman ako ninenerbiyos, mas excited ako,” she says. “I’m very happy with the movie kasinakakatawa talaga siya.

Ang galing ni Director Jerry Sineneng in cooking up scenes na magpapagulong talagasa viewers sa katatawa. Sa bagay, ang hitsura ko pa lang, nakakatawa na, kasi ang laki-laki ko sa screen. Ha haha!”

Karla plays Cindy, a promdi who meets an American who takes her to the US whereall her kids were born andraised. “Siempre, hindi sila excited na umuwi sa ating bansa, lalo na nga’t sa probinsiya pa kami titira.

Ayun,na-culture shock sila nang husto, kasi ibang-iba nga rito sa Pinas kaysa sa ‘Tate. Doon magsisimula angmaraming eksena ng katatawanan. Kapag pinanonood nyo, matatawa talaga kayo kasi, pati ako, natatawa akosa mga riot na eksenang pinaggagagawa namin.

”Familia Blondina revolves around Cindy, a woman who leaves her family andmoves to the US to marry an American soldier. They have three children,

All blonde.

When the American husband dies, he leaves her in debt and she hasto go back home to the Philippines with her three blonde children to support them.

She goes through a series of misadventures looking for a job andshe meetsTony Boy, a widower with two blond children too, played by Jobert Austriaa.k.a. Kuya Jobert.

Together, they become a blended family raising theirchildren on what it means to be a Filipino.

Familia Blondina serves its purpose to entertained toits catered audience.Best to watch with family for you to enjoy more of the film. Karla Estrada has proven that she has guts to be a comedian as she has a good timing in throwing his punchline.

Her partnership with Jobert Austria also gives life to this film as it will give you a hilarious combination. The film also tackles some of the family values that the current generation still need to adapt like being polite to parents, being open to your family and spending quality time with your family.

So if you just want to laugh and enjoy inside the cinema,watch Familia Blondina. See poster on middle spread. (my movie world)

