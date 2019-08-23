I am loved’: Bea Alonzo breaks silence on controversy

    • A month after her cryptic post hinting at infidelity let loose the year’s biggest showbiz controversy thus far, Bea Alonzo broke her silence on social media Tuesday with a positive message about being loved.

    On Instagram, the actress shared an old photo of her as a child with her mother, which she found “in the midst of my home renovation.”

    “I was going through old photos to choose what to put on our family wall when I saw this picture. I think I was one year old when this picture was taken,” she wrote.

    Alonzo went on: “My mom carrying me and I had the biggest smile as I was enjoying my chocolate given to me by my Lola. Simple lang ang buhay.

    “I was not born with a silver spoon in my mouth but I was raised knowing that I am loved. Knowing this warms my heart. I hope you could see how big my smile is right now while reminiscing my childhood.”

    She ended the caption with the hashtag, #OneDayAtATime, an apparent reference to her earlier statement of “moving forward” from her failed relationship with actor Gerald Anderson.

    Alonzo’s Instagram post on Tuesday was also her first since her former teleserye co-star Julia Barretto, on the same social media platform, accused Alonzo of inciting “bullying” target at her by deliberately liking photos alleging and affair between Barretto and Anderson.

    Anderson has already cleared Barretto’s name as a factor in his separation from Alonzo. Barretto, likewise, denied any involvement in the breakup in her last statement. (abs-cbn news)

