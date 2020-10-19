“Lunch Out Loud (LOL)” TV 5’s new noontime show

TV5’s new lunchtime show, “Lunch Out Loud (LOL),” will start airing on October 19, 12 noon to 2 p.m.

Former Kapamilya stars Billy Crawford and Alex Gonzaga are leading TV5’s newest noontime show Lunch Out Loud (LOL) beginning October 19.

A blocktimer show produced by Brightlight Productions Inc, Lunch Out Loud will be pitting against long-running noontime shows—Eat Bulaga! on GMA-7 and It’s Showtime on Kapamilya Channel and Zoe TV. It will also go up against Net 25’s new noontime show Happy Time.

Viewers will find familiar faces among Lunch Out Loud’s other main hosts: K Brosas, Bayani Agbayani, and KC Montero.

Alex and Bayani had worked together in ABS-CBN’s defunct reality show I Can See Your Voice from September 2017 to March 2020.

Billy’s last hosting stint was at ABS-CBN’s defunct talent search Your Moment, which aired from November 2019 to February 2020.

K used to be a hurado in It’s Showtime’s “Tawag Ng Tanghalan,” while KC was once a guest cast member of the Kapamilya teleserye FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.

It will have several segments: “Lunch Out Loud,” “Quiz Universe,” “Kantrabaho,” “Color Game,” “Pera Usog,” and “Pera Mo, Sagot Ko.”

“LOL” is just one of the six shows that Brightlight Productions will be launching this October.

Brightlight Productions is an entertainment company focused on creating thoughtful, engaging and high quality content that appeals to a wide audience across television, film and digital platforms. Brightlight aims to fill the clamor of Filipinos who are looking for fresh television programs, touching and inspiring stories that they surely have been missing for the past six months of this year.

Billy Crawford cried when he said goodbye to ABS-CBN. Of course, he got bashed for having no “utang na loob,” but he says he has to work for his family, especially now that he’s a dad after wife Coleen Garcia gave birth to their firstborn. Aside from “Lunch Out Loud,” he’s also in another new TV5 show, “The Masked Singer.” (M. Bautista, Malaya)

