Maine, Arjo spotted together in Singapore

  • joelcastro.com
  • June 6, 2019
  • Entertainment
  Page Views 84

    • Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde appeared to enjoy time out from work, as they recently toured a theme park in Singapore, photos circulating online show.

    The rumored couple, who confirmed seeing each other in February, were photographed by fans while going around Universal Studios in matching white shirts.

    Photos shared by fan groups show the two stars posing with Filipino supporters who also happened to be at the popular attraction.

    Since confirming that they are dating, Mendoza and Atayde have become more open about their relationship, attending public events together.

    Despite, the two have kept mum when asked for details about their personal ties, whenever asked in interviews about each other.(abs-cbn news)

