MAJA SALVADOR WINS BEST ACTRESS AWARD IN 1st ASIA CONTENTS AWARDS

  • October 11, 2019
  • Entertainment
    • Only winner from the Philippines!
    Maja Salavador bagged the first ever Best Actress award for drama in the 1st Asia Contents Awards held in in Busan, South Korea, for her portrayal of the lead character in the hit Philippine TV series, “Wildflower.”

    Salvador, who is also the lone winner from the Philippines, portrayed the role of Lily Cruz who changed her identity to Ivy Aguas, a feisty young woman out to avenge her parents’ death and fight the oppression brought by the cruel and corrupt Adriente clan.

    Salvador and her show were the only nominees from the Philippines as “Wildflower” was also nominated in the Best Drama category.
    “Wildflower” competed with other outstanding Asian TV series from South Korea, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia.

    The 1st Asia Contents Awards recognized the region’s finest TV dramas that were produced in the last five years. It is organized by the renowned film festival Busan International Film Festival and Asian Film Market, an annual film market in South Korea.

    “Wildflower” has begun airing in three French-speaking countries, including New Caledonia, Polynesia, and Reunion Islands, with the recent partnership of ABS-CBN with Ampersand fiction, a French content distributor and will soon air in Madagascar this October with ABS-CBN’s deal with Startimes.

    “Wildflower” reigned supreme in Philippine primetime TV for a year. Its main protagonist Ivy Aguas/Lily Cruz was noted for her embodiment of women empowerment. (abs-cbn)

