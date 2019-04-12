Manny Pacquiao personally training son Jimuel

Manny Pacquiao has started to personally train his son Jimuel despite his earlier opposition to the teen’s dream of following him in the boxing ring.

Pacquiao’s wife, Jinkee, posted a video of one of the training sessions and said she was already crying just watching her husband and son.

The eight-division champion taught Jimuel footwork, defense, evading, and combination punches. Pacman was hands-on in his approach and even adjusted his son’s hand wrap.

The proud mother also shared that Pacman joked they already have a boxer kid.

Jimuel recently fought Lucas Carson in an exhibition match that went viral after he showed flashes of his father’s moves with combination punches. (M.Panaligan/BM, GMA News)

