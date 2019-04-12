Manny Pacquiao personally training son Jimuel

  • April 12, 2019
    • Manny Pacquiao has started to personally train his son Jimuel despite his earlier opposition to the teen’s dream of following him in the boxing ring.

    Pacquiao’s wife, Jinkee, posted a video of one of the training sessions and said she was already crying just watching her husband and son.

    The eight-division champion taught Jimuel footwork, defense, evading, and combination punches. Pacman was hands-on in his approach and even adjusted his son’s hand wrap.

    The proud mother also shared that Pacman joked they already have a boxer kid.

    Jimuel recently fought Lucas Carson in an exhibition match that went viral after he showed flashes of his father’s moves with combination punches. (M.Panaligan/BM, GMA News)

     

