What Manny Pacquiao wants to tell Sarah G, Matteo

Those angered by the overprotectiveness of Sarah Geronimo’s mother, Divine Geronimo, are not without reason.

But that does not mean that the pop star should echo this “hate” towards her mom, according to Sen. Manny Pacquiao, as he was asked about the hot topic in a radio interview this Tuesday.

Speaking on DZMM’s “Dos Por Dos,” Manny shared that he had a similar experience with his own mother, Dionisia Pacquiao.

The senator recalled that his parents, back then, wanted him to marry another woman, and not Jinkee, his now-wife.

This feud of theirs lasted until his wedding day with Jinkee, which Mommy Dionisia defiantly decided to miss.

“Isa lang ang masasabi ko sa kanila –kahit ganun pa man iyong mga magulang o mga biyenan ninyo ay mahalin ninyo,” he said, talking to Sarah and her husband, actor Matteo Guidicelli.

He advised them: “Huwag kayong magtanim ng galit kasi ang mga magulang ay dapat minamahal at iniintindi.”

Manny said that one of the best ways the couple could do to prove that they made the right decision is to live a happy married life, before encouraging them to have kids.

“Kung mag-aaway kayo at magiging magulo iyong pamilya ninyo, ang lalabas na tama eh iyong magulang ninyo. So ipakita ninyo na karapat-dapat kayong dalawa at masaya kayong dalawa hanggang sa magkaroon kayo ng anak,” he said.

Manny and his wife Jinkee have been married since they were 19.

Manny also told Sarah’s mother to just support the happiness of her child. “Pagdating ng panahon ay ayaw mo ba magkaroon ng magandang pamilya iyong anak mo?” he asked. “So suportahan na lang. At least nagmamahalan iyong dalawa.”

Sarah and Guidicelli secretly married in Taguig City last February 20. The former’s mom allegedly caused a scene at the reception. (abs-cbn news)

