Marcelito Pomoy is 3rd runner-up in 'America's Got Talent: The Champions'

  February 20, 2020
  Entertainment
    • Marcelito Pomoy has failed to clinch the top spot in “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” 

    Despite giving his best for his final performance last week, the Filipino singer ended his journey as third runner-up on Tuesday (Manila time).

    “He just wanted to say thank you. Thank you so much to everybody. This is a big opportunity for him. Thank you so much,” said Pomoy’s wife, who joined him on stage after the announcement.
    Judge Heidi Klum also sent love Pomoy’s way.

    “I love you so much. You have the most beautiful voice. I should actually say the most beautiful voices inside of you. You are a champion. Thank you so much for sharing your talent with all of us,” Klum said.

    “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” named the acrobatic dance group V. Unbeatable as its new winner.

    Sandou Trio Russian Bar placed fourth runner-up, while Tyler Butler-Figueroa and Duo Transcend finished second and first runners-up, respectively.

    Prior to the grand finals, Pomoy named V. Unbeatable as his biggest rival for the title.

    V. Unbeatable, which placed fourth overall in the 14th season of “America’s Got Talent” in 2019, went straight to the finals again in “The Champions” after getting a golden buzzer from the judges.
    For his final performance last week, Pomoy sang “Beauty and the Beast” in the style of the original duet by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson.

    He earned praises from judges Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel, who gave him a standing ovation for his performance.

    Simon Cowell also praised Pomoy’s performance, but said it was “predictable.”

    Pomoy, who won ABS-CBN’s “Pilipinas Got Talent” in 2011, competed with nine other acts in the grand finals.

    He was first recognized abroad for his “golden female voice” when he appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2018. (abs-cbn)

    Marcelito Pomoy may have finished third runner-up in “The Champions” edition of “America’s Got Talent,” but the Filipino singer still feels like a winner with the flood of offers he has been receiving after being seen internationally.

    Admittedly, Pomoy initially felt disappointed he wasn’t proclaimed champion, but that was outweighed by the prospect of continuing his international career, thanks to his exposure via the US program.

    “Kung anuman ang tinadhana sa akin, siyempre kailangan mo tanggapin,” he told ABS-CBN News’

    Watch Marcelito with LIZQUEN -Canada Tour- this coming April 3. See’One Magical Night‘ poster on Page 31.

    20 February 2020
    20 February 2020
    20 February 2020
    20 February 2020
    13 February 2020
