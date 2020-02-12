Marcelito Pomoy enters AGT’s grand finals

  • February 12, 2020
    • Marcelito Pomoy moves on to the grand finals of America’s Got Talent: The Champions. The Filipino singer showcased his dual voices by performing both the male and female parts in the Italian Andrea Bocelli song “Time to Say Goodbye.” Marcelito earned a standing ovation from judges Howie Mandel, Alesha Dixon, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell during the semifinals, which aired on February 3 (February 4 in Manila).

    Howie Mandel pointed out that Marcelito could emerge as the winner of America’s Got Talent: The Champions. “I gotta say that I believe that you have the best shot of winning this whole thing. This is the semifinals and you raised your game. The woman in you was just as good as she was the last time. But you as a man, you went up a notch. She tried to stay up with you but she couldn’t.” Alesha Dixon commended the Pinoy singer by saying, “Absolutely brilliant song choice.

    It really enabled you to shine. I just love everything about you Marcelito. That was a fabulous performance, well done,” said the English singer. Heidi Klum described Marcelito as her “favorite.” Sheadmitted, “I’ve been waiting all day for you to come onstage. For me, you are my favorite. It just blows my mind.” Simon Cowell praised Marcelito but he also issued a challenge for the Pinoy singer: “There’s no denying you have a unique, incredible, special talent.

    If you make it to the finals, you’ve got to take a bigger risk because the surprise is now over. But I do believe that with the gift that you’ve got, you’ve got a massive career in front of you. I really, really do.” The other finalists are Hans,Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Alexa Lauenburger, Sandou Trio Russian Bar, and Duo Transcend. They will be competing against the four golden buzzer acts Angelina Jordan, Boogie Storm, V. Unbeatable, and Silhouettes next week.●

