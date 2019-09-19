Mariel Rodriguez in US to give birth to second child

    • Last week, TV host and actress Mariel Rodriguez flew to the United States to give birth to her second child with Robin Padilla. She was accompanied by her two-year-old daughter, Isabella.

    Robin stayed behind and just sent off his wife and daughter who are both American citizens.

    “Here we are embarking on another journey…. making sacrifices and doing what’s best for our children. Thank you for our trip babe @robinhoodpadilla we miss you already!!! When we see you next time, we will be with Gabriela,” Mariel said in the caption of her Instagram photo.

    The TV host shared that she will be giving birth in November and compared to her first pregnancy, she’s having some easier experience as she was still able to work.

    “I’m thankful that this pregnancy didn’t give me any problem. My only concern now is to make sure that the baby is born healthy,” Mariel shares.

    Her second born will be named Maria Gabriella. It’s a name chosen by Robin himself.

    But if Mariel were to choose a name for the baby, she wanted to call her Katarina.

    “But then, when I heard Gabriella, I said yes, the name sounds powerful and beautiful at the same time. So I agreed to call her Gabriella,” she explains.

    As early as now, Mariel started teaching her firstborn the concept of having a sister. She even encourages the toddler to watch television shows where the featured characters are sisters.

    “Sometimes she understands that she’s going to be a big sister because she always says that I have a baby in my tummy.

    Then one day she told me, ‘Mommy can we buy a sister,’ so I really don’t know if she already understands the concept of having a sibling,” she says in jest. (N. Wang, MT)

