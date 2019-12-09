‘Masaya ako for him’: Bianca Lapus on wedding of ex-husband Vhong

In 1998, a young Vhong Navarro and his then girlfriend, Bianca Lapus, tied the knot. The marriage, however, did not last long, with Navarro filing for annulment and having it granted in 2008.

The split has been amicable as Lapus had only kind words for Navarro who recently got married to Tanya Bautista.

“Masayang-masaya po ako for him and hindi ko din naman ma-imagine na he will end up with another girl,” Lapus said in a Pep interview.

Lapus said she had a serious talk with the “It’s Showtime” host before the wedding.

“Basta sabi ko, good boy na siya and alagaan niya new family niya. At mahal na mahal ko siya bilang kaibigan and dad of my first born,” she said.

“Vhong may be a late bloomer as a father, but I am proud that he was able to make bawi naman as the kids were growing up.”

“It’s never too late to correct things. We were too young then I know for sure.”

Lapus said she and Navarro could have had a long and fruitful marriage if they had not tied the knot too early.

“If matured na kami nag-asawa, magtatagal kami, kasi OK ugali namin together, but we met very young, married and didn’t know how to raise a family. Too immature,” she said.

“Pero sabi ko nga sa kanya, no regrets kasi kinailangam siguro namin pagdaanan ‘yun para ihanda kami sa mga taong nakatakda para sa amin –at si Tanya at Jimmy yun,” Lapus added.

Lapus is currently in a relationship with Jimmy Lawrence Velasquez. (abs-cbn)

