Matt Damon spotted in Tagaytay

  • joelcastro.com
  • December 9, 2019
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 51

    • MANILA – Matt Damon has been spotted in the Philippines.

    A photo of the Hollywood star at a property in Tagaytay was shared on Twitter by food writer Cheryl Tiu early this week.

    In the post, Tiu said Damon spent a couple of days in Tagaytay Highlands, not giving further details.

    “My Dad and his team with actor Matt Damon at Tagaytay Highlands. He flew in to Manila then straight to Highlands where he spent 2 nights,” she wrote.

    Damon is known for his playing the titular spy Jason Bourne in four of the five films in the “Bourne” series. (abs-cbn news)

    Share

    Previous Story

    After Duterte started rumor about Kiko, Sharon shows proof of happy family

    Next Story

    Vhong Navarro gets married to long-time partner Tanya Bautista

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 09 December 2019
      4 hours ago No comment

      Boy Abunda’s mother passes away at 90

      The Abunda family is mourning the passing of their matriarch, Licerna Abunda. Licerna ‘Lesing’ Romerica Abunda, the mother of veteran television host and talent manager Boy Abunda, has passed away at the age of 90. Earlier today, December 2, her daughter, Eastern Samar congresswoman Maria Fe Abunda, shared that ...

    • 09 December 2019
      4 hours ago No comment

      A thousand memes, Baby Yoda breaks internet

      Baby Yoda may stand only a few inches tall, communicating with high-pitched squeaks and mischievous gestures, but the adorable green creature has loomed large online, causing a global social media meltdown. The cute, wide-eyed tyke, unveiled three weeks ago in the premiere of Disney’s live-action Star Wars series “The ...

    • 09 December 2019
      5 hours ago No comment

      ‘Dead Kids’ will keep you hooked until the very end- Netflix

      Mikhail Red’s “Birdshot” (2016) was the first Filipino film to stream on the Netflix platform. There had since been several other Filipino films to reach worldwide viewership this way. This year, Red goes one step further with his latest film “Dead Kids,” which gains the distinction as the first ...

    • 09 December 2019
      5 hours ago No comment

      ‘Unbreakable’ hits P56.9M in box office!

      Cheers to Team “Unbreakable” for reaching another major milestone! Unbreakable explores a different kind of romance. THE STORY of “unbreakable” friendships is the crux of Unbreakable, the newest film from ABS-CBN Star Cinema which screens nationwide starting Nov. 27 and stars Bea Alonzo and Angelica Panganiban. “Primarily this is a friendship ...

    • 09 December 2019
      5 hours ago No comment

      Vico Sotto, Gretchen Ho on social media stir watching SEA Games

      Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto’s love life has remained of interest even after saying he has no time for romance given the demands of running a city. Pictures of Sotto and TV host Gretchen Ho seated together while watching the  women’s volleyball game last night, Dec. 3 have been making ...

    %d bloggers like this: