Matt Damon spotted in Tagaytay

MANILA – Matt Damon has been spotted in the Philippines.

A photo of the Hollywood star at a property in Tagaytay was shared on Twitter by food writer Cheryl Tiu early this week.

In the post, Tiu said Damon spent a couple of days in Tagaytay Highlands, not giving further details.

“My Dad and his team with actor Matt Damon at Tagaytay Highlands. He flew in to Manila then straight to Highlands where he spent 2 nights,” she wrote.

Damon is known for his playing the titular spy Jason Bourne in four of the five films in the “Bourne” series. (abs-cbn news)

