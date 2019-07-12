Maureen Wroblewitz explains reason for leaving ‘Eat Bulaga’

  • July 12, 2019
  • Entertainment
    • “Asia’s Next Top Model” fifth season winner Maureen Wroblewitz has left the country’s longest-running noontime show “Eat Bulaga.”

    During the question-and-answer portion of her video on her YouTube channel, a fan asked the 21-year-old Filipino-German if she was still in the noontime show.

    “Ang dami kong pangarap. Ang dami kong next projects at kailangan ko talaga mag-focus, mag-commit sa mga upcoming projects ko,” Maureen said in the video.

    In the video’s description on her YouTube channel, Maureen also confirmed the news of her leaving the noontime show.

    “First is, I know a lot of you have been asking me about Eat Bulaga and I’m sorry to say that I’m not with them anymore. No hard feelings though! I’m so grateful for my experience there,” she said.

    “They’ve accepted me into their family and made me feel really loved. I’ve learned a lot of things about myself and I’m so thankful for that,” she added.

    Maureen said that while she misses her “Eat Bulaga” family, she needs to move on to focus on her next journey.

    “I’m missing my EB family a lot, but we all agreed on me taking this path that I’m taking now. I really gotta focus and commit to them so please continue supporting me on my journey and stay tuned for my next projects,” she said.

    Recently, Maureen shared on her Instagram account that she has signed up with Reality Entertainment, the production company led by filmmaker Erik Matti and Dondon Monteverde.

    “So excited to be working with @realityentertainment. Stay tuned!” Maureen wrote.(J.M. Severo, PS)

