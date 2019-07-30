Meet the cast of ‘Pamilya Ko!’

The family drama series stars Sylvia Sanchez, Joey Marquez, and JM De Guzman!

We finally have a glimpse of the whole cast of the upcoming family drama series “Pamilya Ko!”

The stars were present during the ABS-CBN Trade Event held yesterday, July 23 at the PICC Forum. The show’s Mabunga family, comprised of Sylvia Sanchez, Joey Marquez, and JM De Guzman led the cast at their booth and were all smiles at the press and advertisers.

Also in attendance were Arci Munoz, Maris Racal, Kira Balinger, Alyssa Muhlach, Mutya Orquia, Jairus Aquino, Raikko Mateo, Kiko Estrada, and Kim Yambao.

The series, which was originally titled “Project Kapalaran,” is a family drama with a hint of romance on the side. According to JM, the series will be a tribute to the one and only late Rico J. Puno, whose hit song “Kapalaran” will be used as the show’s theme song. (P. Matalog, star cinema news)

