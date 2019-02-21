Memories lead to regrets in the film “Alone/Together”

The regrets of the past will haunt the present in the film that stars Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano, under the direction of Antoinette Jadaone, screening worldwide via TFC at the Movies

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES — People do not always make the right decisions in their lives, and often this leads to life’s “what ifs” or simply called regret.

In one of Eric Jackson’s articles published in Forbes online, he has written about “The 25 Biggest Regrets in Life. What are Yours?” and fifth on his list is “breaking up with my true love/getting dumped by them”. Jackson said that “romance is a big area of regret for most of us…It is tough to simply be happy with the love that you’ve found and takes away from the special moments you have today, if you’re constantly thinking back to what you once had.”

This kind of regret is the theme of ABS-CBN Films Black Sheep’s latest movie offering, “Alone/Together”, which stars one of the most-followed loveteams in the Philippines today, Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano, that is written and directed by Antoinette Jadaone.

“Alone/Together” is the story of college sweethearts Raf (Gil) and Christine (Soberano), whose paths will take a different turn that lead them to the biggest regrets in their lives.

Aside from the intriguing story of Raf and Christine, Jadaone also noted how the two stars’ individual characters tackled the “disillusionment” that some graduates feel upon facing the real world—a familiar situation to some overseas Filipinos.

“When you’re in college, you feel na you can change the world. But we find college graduates become disillusioned when they face the real world, so ‘yon ‘yong tackled sa movie–they are in that period in their lives. Ibang-iba ka na no’ng college ka sa ngayon, iba ‘yong taong pinangarap mo maging kaysa sa taong naging ikaw (When you’re in college, you feel that you can change the world. But we find college graduates become disillusioned when they face the real world, that is what the movie tackles—they are in that period in their lives. You are different from who you were in college, from who you dreamed you will become, to who you have become),” Jadaone explained.

Will Christine and Raf live forever with regrets or will they get the chance to turn things around?

Find out what will happen to Christine and Raf’s lives in the film “Alone/Together” as it screens in the following dates and regions: February 17 in Taiwan; February 21 in the Middle East and Papua New Guinea; February 22 in U.S., Canada and Fiji; February 23 in Vienna, Austria and Gutenberg, Sweden; February 23 and 24 in U.K.; February 24 in Madrid and Barcelona in Spain, Rome, Bologna, and Padova in Italy, and Dublin, Ireland; February 28 in Australia, New Zealand, and Brunei; March 1 in Saipan; March 2 in Espoo, Finland; March 3 in Milan, Florence, and Torino in Italy, Athens, Greece, Copenhagen, Denmark and Paris, France; and March 10 in Oslo, Norway.

For the cinemas list in your region, visit mytfc.com/alonetogether, emea.kapamilya.com, and TFC’s official Facebook pages applicable for your area.

Like this: Like Loading...