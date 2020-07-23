Michael V. tests positive for COVID-19

  July 23, 2020
  Entertainment
    • Multitalented Michael V. has tested positive with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

    The Kapuso comedian announced the news and documented his journey on his latest vlog post on Monday morning.
    According to Bitoy, he experienced flu-like symptoms the last time he tried to vlog.

    “Siyempre nag-isolate na kagad ako, nag-quarantine na kagad ako. I took medicine nagpa-check up ako sa doctor online, I got better the following day,” he said.
    Early on, Bitoy had a weird sensation on his nasal area and lost his sense of smell.

    On his 8th day of isolation, his COVID-19 results came back positive.

    “SARS-CoV-2 (causative agent of COVID-19) viral RNA detected, so it’s positive right now. Fever na lang, yung loss of smell nare-regain ko na siya,” he said.
    Bitoy said he is still in the process of completely fighting off the disease.

    “Alam kong hindi normal yung nawala yung pang-amoy ko and I was counting na may kinalaman talaga yun sa COVID but I was praying na wala but it turns out… tutuloy lang natin mga sinabi satin na kailagan gawin and we’ll get through this, we’ve been through worse sobrang namimiss ko na yung pamilya ko.”

    Few days ago, the comedian disproved the hoax through several social media platforms and warned people to be cautious when they see such claims on the internet.

    “Muntik akong mahulog sa kama!” Michael V. quipped in the now-deleted post. “Ingat po tayo sa mga ganito. Gusto ko lang imulat ang mga tao sa dangers ng [COVID-19] pero ibang danger po ang ipi-prisinta n’yo sa pagkalat ng mga ganito.”

    (I nearly fell off the bed! Be careful about these. I just want to enlighten people about the dangers of COVID-19 but a whole other danger is presented when you spread these.)

    Michael V. has yet to disclose the reason why he deleted his social media posts debunking the said death hoax, as of writing.
    The hoax circulated on the internet the same day Michael V. uploaded to his YouTube channel a vlog to announce that he has COVID -19.

    Bitoy is among the few celebrities like Isa Calzado, Christopher de Leon, and Howie Severino who caught COVID-19. — Jannielyn Ann Bigtas/LA, GMA News

