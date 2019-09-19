Michelle Dee, daughter of Melanie Marquez, crowned as Miss World PH

MICHELLE Marquez Dee, 24, from Makati, was crowned as Miss World Philippines 2019, topping the bevy of 40 contestants at the glittering finale of the national beauty pageant that also crowned seven other titlists at the Araneta Coliseum Sunday night.

The daughter of Miss International 1979 and former supermodel Melanie Marquez and former actor Derek Dee, 5-foot-10 Michelle, a Psychology graduate of De La Salle University, model and budding Kapuso actress, succeeded Katarina Rodriguez, last year’s winner, and will compete at the 69th Miss World Pageant in London on December 14.

When asked the final question “What invention of the last century does she think should make a comeback?” Michelle replied: “It would be Polaroid films. I’m an avid lover of art. I love photography.

I love the kind of energy and feel that Polaroids give me. Just being able to lay everything out and go down memory lane is such a different feeling.”

Michelle was fast-tracked into the semi-finals by winning the Sports Challenge along with five other corporate awards enroute to the coveted crown that will give her the opportunity to win the country’s second Miss World crown after Megan Young who won in 2013.

Michelle Dee certainly owned the stage and brought the drama to the Miss World Philippines competition Sunday evening with a wow-inducing off-the-shoulder red gown.

On Instagram, the newly crowned Miss World Philippines shared, it was a Francis Libiran creation.

“I knew I wanted something that reflects my personality but embodies elegance as well,” Michelle said.

She then addressed the fashion designer and said, “I can’t thank you enough for always taking care of me. Your work truly deserves nothing but the utmost recognition in this country.”

In the second photo of her post, Michelle shared Francis’ sketch.

Amazing how it went from vision to reality, no?

The other winners who will vie for their respective international pageants are: Dubai-born Kapuso actress Kelley Day, 22, from Tarlac City, Miss Eco International Philippines; Maria Katrina Llegado, 21, from Taguig, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas; former child actress Isabelle De Leon, 25, from Quezon City, Miss Multinational Philippines; Glyssa Liann Perez, 24, from Bohol, Miss Philippines Tourism; Harvard student Vanessa-Mae Walters, 19, from Bohol, Miss Eco Teen International Philippines; Shannon Christie Kerver, 22, from Nueva Ecija, 1st Princess; and Kristi Celyn Banks, 25, from Mandaluyong City, 2nd Princess.

The panel of judges included, among others, actors Sunshine Cruz and Raymond Bagatsing, Regal Films vice president Roselle Monteverde, former Senator Nikki Coseteng, San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, who chaired the panel.

Hosted by Laura Lehmann, Winwyn Marquez, Edgar Allan Guzman and Victor Basa, Miss World Philippines 2019 was presented by Arnold L. Vegafria and aired over GMA. (J. D. Patao Jr., Malaya/ LA GMA News)

Like this: Like Loading...