Miss Universe Catriona Gray chooses crown over love

  • February 21, 2019
    • Reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray said on Wednesday that she would focus on her reign as Miss Universe over love.
    “The crown muna. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. And the distance (between me and Clint Bondad). I’m a very focused person so I really do want to give everything I have to this journey,” said Gray when asked to choose between crown or love during an interview in “TV Patrol” on ABS CBN following her homecoming press conference held at the Novotel Manila in Cubao, Quezon City.
    Reports said that Gray and her boyfriend Bondad have separated as sweethearts in December but they remained good friends. They were in a relationship for six years.
    After her reign as Miss Universe, Gray said that she will focus on music.
    “There are so many things I’m passionate about, and one of them is definitely music. After my reign as Miss Universe, I would love to pursue music, perhaps be able to write my own songs and collaborate with different artists, and put some music out there for the world to hear,” she said.
    The beauty queen from Bicol also said that she is open to opportunities which Broadway or Hollywood might bring.
    “If the opportunity is there, why not? I’m really, really open to any opportunity that may come my way. Especially Broadway, I love Broadway,” Gray said.
    The Filipino-Australian beauty queen has a Master Certificate in Music Theory from Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts.
    In November 2018, Gray released a single entitled “We’re In This Together” in support of the non-government organization Young Focus. It is an advocacy song that aims to help the children and communities who live in abject poverty in Tondo, Manila.
    On Friday, Feb. 22, Gray will pay a courtesy visit to the offices of PLDT Chairman Manny V. Pangilinan in Makati City, a tradition since 2014, when PLDT HOME and Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. first forged their partnership in support of outstanding and inspiring women who make an impact in the international stage like the Miss Universe pageant. (R. Requintina, mb.com)

