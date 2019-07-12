MMFF 2019: These 4 scripts made the cut

These four scripts have been chosen as official entries to this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and MMFF chairman Danilo Lim announced on Wednesday that the following scripts made the cut this year:

– “Kampon” starring Kris Aquino and Derek Ramsay

– “Momalland” starring Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis

– “Mission Unstoppable” starring Vic Sotto and Maine Mendoza

– “Miracle in Cell No. 7” starring Aga Muhlach and Nadine Lustre

The four other entries have yet to be announced. Last year’s MMFF set a new box office record at P1.060 billion, owing largely to the success of movies starring Vice Ganda and Coco Martin, to name a few. (abs-cbn news)

