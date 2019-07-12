MMFF 2019: These 4 scripts made the cut

  • joelcastro.com
  • July 12, 2019
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 77

    • These four scripts have been chosen as official entries to this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

    Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and MMFF chairman Danilo Lim announced on Wednesday that the following scripts made the cut this year:
    – “Kampon” starring Kris Aquino and Derek Ramsay
    – “Momalland” starring Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis
    – “Mission Unstoppable” starring Vic Sotto and Maine Mendoza
    – “Miracle in Cell No. 7” starring Aga Muhlach and Nadine Lustre

    The four other entries have yet to be announced. Last year’s MMFF set a new box office record at P1.060 billion, owing largely to the success of movies starring Vice Ganda and Coco Martin, to name a few. (abs-cbn news)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Maureen Wroblewitz explains reason for leaving ‘Eat Bulaga’

    Next Story

    Sarah Geronimo on being married: ‘Kailangan prepared ka diyan’

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 12 July 2019
      2 days ago No comment

      Direk Cathy shares what to expect from reunion movie of Piolo, Claudine

      Piolo Pascual and Claudine Barretto are reuniting for a big screen project 15 years since they starred in their last movie together “Milan.” In an interview with reporters on Wednesday, filmmaker Cathy Garcia Molina revealed that she is has been tasked to help the project. “Kuwento ni direk Olive ...

    • 12 July 2019
      2 days ago No comment

      Sarah Geronimo on being married: ‘Kailangan prepared ka diyan’

      Is Sarah Geronimo ready to settle down with her boyfriend, Matteo Guidicelli, anytime soon? Aside from her lineup of projects this year – consisting of a television comeback, a new film, upcoming shows, on top of her left and right, already existing endorsement commitments – Sarah Geronimo has another ...

    • 12 July 2019
      2 days ago No comment

      MMFF 2019: These 4 scripts made the cut

      These four scripts have been chosen as official entries to this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF). Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and MMFF chairman Danilo Lim announced on Wednesday that the following scripts made the cut this year: – “Kampon” starring Kris Aquino and Derek Ramsay – “Momalland” starring ...

    • 12 July 2019
      2 days ago No comment

      Maureen Wroblewitz explains reason for leaving ‘Eat Bulaga’

      “Asia’s Next Top Model” fifth season winner Maureen Wroblewitz has left the country’s longest-running noontime show “Eat Bulaga.” During the question-and-answer portion of her video on her YouTube channel, a fan asked the 21-year-old Filipino-German if she was still in the noontime show. “Ang dami kong pangarap. Ang dami ...

    • 12 July 2019
      2 days ago No comment

      Eric Quizon, inalala ang 7th death anniversary ni Dolphy

      Isang pagpupugay para kay Dolphy ang ibinahagi ng kanyang anak na si Eric Quizon. Sa social media post nito, inalala ng isa sa mga anak ng Comedy King ang kanyang ika-pitong death anniversary. “We celebrate you today not because it’s your death anniversary but because of your undying effect ...

    %d bloggers like this: